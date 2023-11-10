World

    • Man arrested in Nebraska in alleged assault of former U.S. Sen. Martha McSally

    In this surveillance camera image released by the Council Bluffs, Iowa, Police Department, former U.S. Sen. Martha McSally of Arizona, is followed by a man while she was jogging at Tom Hanafan River’s Edge Park, Wednesday, Nov. 8, 2023, in Council Bluffs, Iowa. A man was arrested early Friday, Nov. 10, in the alleged assault of McSally, who says she was molested as she jogged along the Missouri River in Council Bluffs. (Council Bluffs Police Department via AP) In this surveillance camera image released by the Council Bluffs, Iowa, Police Department, former U.S. Sen. Martha McSally of Arizona, is followed by a man while she was jogging at Tom Hanafan River’s Edge Park, Wednesday, Nov. 8, 2023, in Council Bluffs, Iowa. A man was arrested early Friday, Nov. 10, in the alleged assault of McSally, who says she was molested as she jogged along the Missouri River in Council Bluffs. (Council Bluffs Police Department via AP)
    COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa -

    A man was arrested early Friday in the alleged assault of former U.S. Sen. Martha McSally of Arizona, who says she was molested as she jogged along the Missouri River in Council Bluffs, Iowa.

    Council Bluffs police said in a statement that the 25-year-old suspect from Papillion, Nebraska, was spotted by officers in Omaha, Nebraska, at 3:23 a.m. and arrested. Police said the man will be extradited back to Council Bluffs.

    "You picked the wrong target," McSally wrote of the attacker in a Facebook post. She earlier described the Wednesday morning attack in a video she posted online.

    "A man came up behind me and he engulfed me in a bear hug and he molested and fondled me until I fought him off," she said. "I then chased him down. I said a lot of swear words in this moment. I was in a fight, flight or freeze. And I chose to fight."

    After McSally chased the man into the brush at Tom Hanafan River's Edge Park, she called police. She lost sight of the man and he got away, but police said video surveillance and other investigative work led them to the suspect.

    The former senator, who failed to win reelection in Arizona in 2020, said she was in the Omaha area to deliver a speech about courage Wednesday night. Omaha and Council Bluffs are separated by the Missouri River.

    The first woman to fly a fighter plane in combat said in the video that she was OK, but that the assault "tapped into a nerve of other sexual abuse and assault that I've been through in the past."

    McSally disclosed during a 2019 Senate hearing on sexual assault in the military that she had been raped by a superior officer in the Air Force. She didn't report that assault at the time because she didn't trust the system, but she said Wednesday: "I took my power back. He tried to take power from me, but I turned it on him and he was running from me instead of the other way around."

    McSally served in the Air Force from 1988 until 2010 and rose to the rank of colonel before entering politics. She served two terms in the House before narrowly losing a bid to represent Arizona in the Senate against Democrat Kyrsten Sinema.

    In 2018 she was appointed to replace longtime GOP Sen. John McCain after his death.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    MORE WORLD NEWS

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Hamas and Israel face off on the social media battleground

    As war is waged on the ground, Hamas and Israel are also fighting a modern-day conflict on the social media battleground. For weeks now, both Hamas and the Israel Defense Forces have been producing and sharing their own content as they fight for the hearts, minds and support of the global community.

    Montreal Canadiens’ doctor hanging up his stethoscope after a 60-year career

    When Dr. David Mulder first joined the ranks of hockey team physicians, many goalies tended their nets without masks and the goal in the National Hockey League was to get players back on the ice as quickly as possible after an injury. Now, 60 years later, Mulder is retiring as head doctor for the Montreal Canadiens.

    Canada

    World

    Politics

    Health

    Sci-Tech

    • Hamas and Israel face off on the social media battleground

      As war is waged on the ground, Hamas and Israel are also fighting a modern-day conflict on the social media battleground. For weeks now, both Hamas and the Israel Defense Forces have been producing and sharing their own content as they fight for the hearts, minds and support of the global community.

    • At SpaceX, worker injuries soar in Elon Musk's rush to Mars

      Since the death of an employee in June 2014, which hasn’t been previously reported, Elon Musk’s rocket company has disregarded worker-safety regulations and standard practices at its inherently dangerous rocket and satellite facilities nationwide, with workers paying a heavy price, a Reuters investigation found.

    Entertainment

    Business

    Lifestyle

    Sports

    Autos

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News