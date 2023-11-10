Man arrested in Nebraska in alleged assault of former U.S. Sen. Martha McSally
A man was arrested early Friday in the alleged assault of former U.S. Sen. Martha McSally of Arizona, who says she was molested as she jogged along the Missouri River in Council Bluffs, Iowa.
Council Bluffs police said in a statement that the 25-year-old suspect from Papillion, Nebraska, was spotted by officers in Omaha, Nebraska, at 3:23 a.m. and arrested. Police said the man will be extradited back to Council Bluffs.
"You picked the wrong target," McSally wrote of the attacker in a Facebook post. She earlier described the Wednesday morning attack in a video she posted online.
"A man came up behind me and he engulfed me in a bear hug and he molested and fondled me until I fought him off," she said. "I then chased him down. I said a lot of swear words in this moment. I was in a fight, flight or freeze. And I chose to fight."
After McSally chased the man into the brush at Tom Hanafan River's Edge Park, she called police. She lost sight of the man and he got away, but police said video surveillance and other investigative work led them to the suspect.
The former senator, who failed to win reelection in Arizona in 2020, said she was in the Omaha area to deliver a speech about courage Wednesday night. Omaha and Council Bluffs are separated by the Missouri River.
The first woman to fly a fighter plane in combat said in the video that she was OK, but that the assault "tapped into a nerve of other sexual abuse and assault that I've been through in the past."
McSally disclosed during a 2019 Senate hearing on sexual assault in the military that she had been raped by a superior officer in the Air Force. She didn't report that assault at the time because she didn't trust the system, but she said Wednesday: "I took my power back. He tried to take power from me, but I turned it on him and he was running from me instead of the other way around."
McSally served in the Air Force from 1988 until 2010 and rose to the rank of colonel before entering politics. She served two terms in the House before narrowly losing a bid to represent Arizona in the Senate against Democrat Kyrsten Sinema.
In 2018 she was appointed to replace longtime GOP Sen. John McCain after his death.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
MORE WORLD NEWS
-
-
-
-
-
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Evacuations from Gaza to Egypt suspended on Friday: reports
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Edmonton boy was killed intentionally in shooting, dead father was targeted in 2021: police
A boy who died in a shooting in southeast Edmonton on Thursday was killed intentionally, police confirmed on Friday.
'It didn’t matter who they were': Sask. high school steps up to help Shania Twain crew members
Students and staff of Indian Head High School earned themselves a shoutout from Shania Twain after hosting crew members following a bus rollover in southeast Sask. Wednesday morning.
Hockey coach in Winnipeg charged with sexual exploitation: police
A Winnipeg hockey coach has been charged with sexual assault and exploitation after she was allegedly involved in an inappropriate relationship with a player.
Hamas and Israel face off on the social media battleground
As war is waged on the ground, Hamas and Israel are also fighting a modern-day conflict on the social media battleground. For weeks now, both Hamas and the Israel Defense Forces have been producing and sharing their own content as they fight for the hearts, minds and support of the global community.
Wildlife refuge pond in Hawaii mysteriously turns bright pink. Drought may be to blame
A pond in Hawaii has turned so bubble-gum pink it could be from the set of "Barbie," but the bizarre phenomenon is no cause for a dance party. Drought may be to blame for the strange hue, scientists say, and they're warning against entering the water or drinking it.
Gen Z values, demands not met by many large Canadian cities: study
The majority of Canada's urban centres are not meeting the quality of life needs of Generation Z, according to a new study. Here's which cities appeal to younger Canadians.
Montreal Canadiens’ doctor hanging up his stethoscope after a 60-year career
When Dr. David Mulder first joined the ranks of hockey team physicians, many goalies tended their nets without masks and the goal in the National Hockey League was to get players back on the ice as quickly as possible after an injury. Now, 60 years later, Mulder is retiring as head doctor for the Montreal Canadiens.
Father reunites with wife from Gaza in Toronto, touches his newborn child for the first time
A new mother fleeing war-torn Gaza arrived in Toronto Friday and introduced her husband to their three-week old daughter for the first time.
Thinking of downsizing your home? Here’s what one expert says you should consider first
Amid the cost-of-living crisis, many Canadians looking to save money or cut back on consistent maintenance might be thinking about downsizing their home. But one housing expert says there are several things to consider before making the move.
Canada
-
Feds, lawyers in First Nations child-welfare case reach $55M deal over legal fees
The federal government and the class-action lawyers who worked on a historic settlement over First Nations child welfare have reached a $55-million deal over legal fees.
-
Father reunites with wife from Gaza in Toronto, touches his newborn child for the first time
A new mother fleeing war-torn Gaza arrived in Toronto Friday and introduced her husband to their three-week old daughter for the first time.
-
Edmonton boy was killed intentionally in shooting, dead father was targeted in 2021: police
A boy who died in a shooting in southeast Edmonton on Thursday was killed intentionally, police confirmed on Friday.
-
Remembrance Day: Canadian historian aims to honour the stories of Black veterans
As the country prepares to honour the sacrifice of Canadian troops on Remembrance Day, one historian aims to commemorate the thousands of Black veterans that have served in the country’s military since the First World War.
-
Sexual misconduct survivors push for change in military as high-profile cases end
Sexual misconduct survivors say this Remembrance Day brings mixed emotions after the conclusion of a number of high-profile cases that sparked a major reckoning in the Armed Forces.
-
Where to watch CTV National News' early edition with Sandie Rinaldo
Sandie Rinaldo will bring Canadians an early evening edition of CTV National News starting on Monday, highlighting key stories and events from across the country and around the world.
World
-
Internet collapses in war-torn Yemen over 'maintenance' involving undersea line
Internet access across the war-torn nation of Yemen collapsed Friday and stayed down for hours, with officials later blaming unannounced "maintenance work" for the outage.
-
Manchin decision hurts Democrats' Senate hopes and sparks new speculation about a presidential bid
Joe Manchin's decision not to seek reelection virtually ensures that the Democratic Party will lose his Senate seat next year in deep-red West Virginia, making the party's steep path to retaining its razor-thin Senate majority even more difficult.
-
U.S. Sen. Dianne Feinstein, trailblazer and champion of liberal priorities, dies at age 90
Dianne Feinstein, whose three decades in the Senate made her the longest-serving female U.S. senator in history, has died, according to a source familiar.
-
FBI seized phones, iPad from New York City Mayor Eric Adams
FBI agents seized phones and an iPad from New York City Mayor Eric Adams this week as part of an investigation into his campaign fundraising, his attorney confirmed Friday.
-
Judge declines to push back Trump's classified documents trial but postpones other deadlines
A federal judge in Florida on Friday declined to delay Donald Trump's classified documents trial, calling a request by the former president's defence lawyers to postpone the date "premature." But she postponed other deadlines in the case and signaled that she would revisit the trial date later.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Evacuations from Gaza to Egypt suspended on Friday: reports
Evacuations from the Gaza Strip into Egypt for foreign passport holders and for Palestinians needing urgent medical treatment were suspended on Friday, three Egyptian security sources and a Palestinian official said.
Politics
-
Foreign interference inquiry taps convoy commission co-counsel to lead probe, opens call for participants
The federal public inquiry that will be probing foreign interference in Canadian elections and democratic instructions launched the process for interested stakeholders to apply for standing on Friday and revealed that one of the lawyers that led the Emergencies Act inquiry has been named lead counsel.
-
No Canadians approved to leave Gaza on Friday were able to exit: Global Affairs
Global Affairs Canada says none of the Canadians on Friday's list of foreign nationals approved to leave the Gaza Strip were able to exit.
-
'Absolutely not': Ex-official accused of leaking secrets says he didn't betray RCMP
A former RCMP intelligence official accused of leaking secrets has told a jury he didn't commit a crime or betray the national police force. Cameron Jay Ortis testified in Ontario Superior Court that he had the authority to do what he did in the name of fighting threats to the security of Canada.
Health
-
From a baby pillow to electric vehicles, here's what got recalled in Canada this week
Here's a list of various items Health Canada and the Canadian Food Inspection agency recalled this week, including a baby nursing pillow, some BMW's electric vehicles, and a brush mower.
-
Should Canada ban smoking tobacco? Expert weighs in
As some countries around the world start implementing bans on, or gradually phasing out the use of tobacco, should Canada follow their lead? One expert says a smoke-free approach is feasible in Canada, with the right legislation.
-
Ontario mom says she waited over 20 minutes for ambulance after being told toddler's seizure was 'not a priority'
When Ontario mother Sara Fuda called 911 to get help for her toddler who was suffering from a complex seizure triggered by a fever, she expected paramedics to be there in a matter of minutes. But that didn't happen.
Sci-Tech
-
Hamas and Israel face off on the social media battleground
As war is waged on the ground, Hamas and Israel are also fighting a modern-day conflict on the social media battleground. For weeks now, both Hamas and the Israel Defense Forces have been producing and sharing their own content as they fight for the hearts, minds and support of the global community.
-
At SpaceX, worker injuries soar in Elon Musk's rush to Mars
Since the death of an employee in June 2014, which hasn’t been previously reported, Elon Musk’s rocket company has disregarded worker-safety regulations and standard practices at its inherently dangerous rocket and satellite facilities nationwide, with workers paying a heavy price, a Reuters investigation found.
-
White shark found dead in shallow water outside Halifax
Three recreational divers found the remains of a white shark below 10 meters of water on Sunday in Terence Bay, near Halifax.
Entertainment
-
Four-time nominees Drake and Allison Russell among leading Canadian Grammy contenders
Rapper Drake, roots singer Allison Russell and folk legend Joni Mitchell have landed nominations at the Grammy Awards.
-
Hollywood actors union board votes to approve the deal with studios that ended the strike
Board members from Hollywood's actors union voted Friday to approve the deal with studios that ended their strike after nearly four months. The member vote will be the last important step toward ratifying the deal.
-
2024 Grammy nomination snubs and surprises: No K-pop, little country and regional Mexican music
With new categories, SZA, and "Barbie" -- there's a lot to discuss regarding the 2024 Grammy Award nominations. Who didn't make the cut? What were the best surprises of all? Let's take a look.
Business
-
Canadians should plan for higher rates in the long run: Bank of Canada
Bank of Canada senior deputy governor Carolyn Rogers is warning interest rates might not return to the low levels people were used to before COVID-19 pandemic.
-
The Great Grift: COVID-19 aid thieves bought fancy cars, a Pokemon card - even a private island
Thousands of thieves perpetrated the greatest grift in U.S. history. They potentially plundered more than US$280 billion in federal COVID-19 aid while another US$123 billion was wasted or misspent.
-
Moody's lowers U.S. credit outlook to 'netagtive' from 'stable', though keeps triple-A rating
The credit rating agency Moody's Investors Service lowered its outlook on the U.S. government's debt on Friday to "negative" from "stable," citing the cost of rising interest rates and political polarization in Congress.
Lifestyle
-
Gen Z values, demands not met by many large Canadian cities: study
The majority of Canada's urban centres are not meeting the quality of life needs of Generation Z, according to a new study. Here's which cities appeal to younger Canadians.
-
Do you tip at a restaurant like Chipotle? Here’s what a survey found
But the majority of Americans say they tip 15 per cent or less for a typical meal at a sit-down restaurant, according to a wide-ranging new poll on tipping attitudes from Pew Research Center. The poll surveyed nearly 12,000 people.
-
Thinking of downsizing your home? Here’s what one expert says you should consider first
Amid the cost-of-living crisis, many Canadians looking to save money or cut back on consistent maintenance might be thinking about downsizing their home. But one housing expert says there are several things to consider before making the move.
Sports
-
Hockey coach in Winnipeg charged with sexual exploitation: police
A Winnipeg hockey coach has been charged with sexual assault and exploitation after she was allegedly involved in an inappropriate relationship with a player.
-
Montreal Canadiens’ doctor hanging up his stethoscope after a 60-year career
When Dr. David Mulder first joined the ranks of hockey team physicians, many goalies tended their nets without masks and the goal in the National Hockey League was to get players back on the ice as quickly as possible after an injury. Now, 60 years later, Mulder is retiring as head doctor for the Montreal Canadiens.
-
Palestinian soccer team prepares for World Cup qualifying games against a backdrop of war
Makram Daboub may be struggling to prepare his Palestinian team for the start of 2026 World Cup qualification but he takes some comfort, for now at least, that his players stuck in Gaza are safe.
Autos
-
Unifor auto talks: a quiet end to one of the year's biggest labour clashes
Unifor's marathon three months of high profile contact talks with the Detroit Three automakers ended with a tepid 60 per cent vote of support from Stellantis production workers Monday, before the union quickly moved on to other labour fights in a year that's been full of them.
-
UAW workers at GM's Flint plant narrowly vote against new labour deal
United Auto Workers union members at General Motors' Flint assembly plant in Michigan have narrowly voted against a proposed contract with the U.S. automaker, the local chapter said.
-
Tesla faces strikes in Sweden unless it signs a collective bargaining agreement
Pressure is growing on Tesla in Sweden, where a trade union is demanding that the Texas-based automaker sign a collective bargaining agreement, which most employees in the Scandinavian country have.