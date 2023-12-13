World

    • Man arrested for setting fire to court papers inside New York courthouse hosting Trump civil trial

    New York firefighters walk up to the entrance of New York Supreme Court, Wednesday, Dec. 13, 2023, in New York. The courthouse in New York City where former President Donald Trump's civil business fraud trial has been taking place was evacuated Wednesday hours after testimony had concluded for the day. (AP Photo/Robert Bumsted) New York firefighters walk up to the entrance of New York Supreme Court, Wednesday, Dec. 13, 2023, in New York. The courthouse in New York City where former President Donald Trump's civil business fraud trial has been taking place was evacuated Wednesday hours after testimony had concluded for the day. (AP Photo/Robert Bumsted)
    NEW YORK -

    A man was arrested Wednesday for setting fire to papers inside the New York City courthouse where former President Donald Trump's civil business fraud trial has been taking place, leading to a brief evacuation of the building.

    Firefighters arrived at the New York State Supreme Court Building in lower Manhattan shortly after 4 p.m. Wednesday to respond to an alarm on the fourth floor of the building. A person was taken into custody after setting fire to the documents, then dousing them with a fire extinguisher, said court spokesperson Al Baker. He did not release further details, but said the incident is under investigation.

    The fire came hours after the conclusion of testimony in Trump's civil fraud trial case, which has played out on the building's third floor for nearly three months. Among those evacuated was Judge Arthur Engoron, who has presided over the trial. The former president was not in the building on Wednesday.

    No injuries were reported.

