Man arrested at LAX after allegedly checking suitcases filled with over 70 pounds of meth-caked clothing

A California man was arrested at Los Angeles International Airport after he allegedly tried to check two suitcases containing more than 70 pounds of clothing caked in methamphetamine – including a cow pajama onesie – on a flight to Australia, federal prosecutors said Tuesday.

Raj Matharu checked two suitcases, one pink and one gray, on his Nov. 6 United Airlines flight bound for Sydney, according to a criminal complaint filed in the Central District of California.

The screening officers who X-rayed the luggage noticed some “irregularities,” and upon further inspection, found more than a dozen light-coloured clothing items that were stiff and covered in white powder, which later tested positive for methamphetamine, according to a statement from the U.S. attorney’s office. Among the clothing was a flannel cow onesie.

Law enforcement extracted more than one kilogram (two pounds) of meth from the suitcases, the statement said.

Matharu was intercepted at his gate and admitted to owning the suitcases, according to the court records. He was later arrested and charged with one count of possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine.

CNN has reached out to Matharu and his attorney for comment.

“Drug dealers are continually inventing creative ways of smuggling dangerous narcotics in pursuit of illicit profit – as alleged in the facts of this case,” U.S. Attorney Martin Estrada said in the statement.

The clothing was likely “washed” in methamphetamine and left to dry, the court records said.

Methamphetamine is a stimulant that has cold medicine like pseudoephedrine as a main ingredient. It is “cooked,” or chemically changed into meth, using ingredients that can include paint thinner, drain cleaner and lithium from batteries, among other items, according to the U.S. Department of Justice. That mixture is then dried into pills, crystals or powder.

Matharu is free on a US$10,000 bond and is scheduled to be arraigned on Monday in Los Angeles, according to prosecutors.