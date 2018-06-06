Man arrested after stealing armoured vehicle from Virginia National Guard base: police
Virginia State Police in Alexandria, Va. on Thursday, June 15, 2017. (AP / Jacquelyn Martin)
The Associated Press
Published Wednesday, June 6, 2018 12:20AM EDT
RICHMOND, Va. - Authorities say a soldier stole an armoured personnel carrier from a Virginia National Guard base and led police on a more than 100-kilometre chase before being arrested.
State Police Sgt. Keeli Hill tells the Richmond Times-Dispatch the man had taken the vehicle Tuesday evening from Fort Pickett. She says the chase ended in Richmond when he abandoned it and was taken into custody near City Hall.
Authorities have not identified the driver or said how he was able to take the vehicle from the facility in Nottoway County. Hill says he had driven it mostly on interstate highways at speeds that topped around 70 km/g. No injuries or accidents were reported.
State Police spokeswoman Corinne Geller says the vehicle is not a tank.
Police say charges are pending.
This is INSANE! Someone has hijacked a “Tank-like” vehicle from Fort Pickett and just drove it by our apartment! This is on Broad Street in the Fan. pic.twitter.com/EYfhFux1dk— Parker Slaybaugh (@ParkerSlay89) June 6, 2018
