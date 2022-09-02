Man arrested after fatal attack at German gay pride event
Police in Germany said Friday they have arrested a 20-year-old man in connection with a fatal attack on a 25-year-old man at a gay pride event in the western city of Muenster last month.
The victim, identified in German media only by his first name Malte, had come to the aid of other participants at the Aug. 27 Christopher Street Day event after they were insulted by an unknown man. The man then attacked the victim, knocking him to the ground.
The victim suffered serious injuries in the attack and died early Friday, authorities said.
Police said they were able to arrest a suspect at the city's main train station Friday after identifying him based on photos and videos provided by witnesses.
Prosecutors said they will ask a judge on Saturday to order the man kept in investigative detention on suspicion of bodily harm resulting in death.
The German government's queer commissioner, Sven Lehmann, expressed shock at the death.
“Malte has died following a hate attack at the CSD Muenster,” Lehmann wrote on Twitter. “I'm stunned and sad. My condolences and deep sympathy go to his family and friends. Violence against queer people is a threat that we must all stand up to.”
