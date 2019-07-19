Man arrested after being accused of raping 4-year-old in McDonald's washroom
Joshua Kabatra is accused of raping a 4-year-old girl in a McDonald's restroom in Oklahoma on July 16, 2019.
A 37-year-old man has been arrested in Midwest City, Oklahoma after he allegedly raped a 4-year-old girl in the washroom of a McDonald’s.
The child, who was on a daycare field trip on Tuesday, went to the washroom inside the McDonald’s play centre, but daycare workers said they found the door locked when they went to check on her after she had “been gone for a while,” according to media reports.
Eventually a man, later identified as Joshua Kabatra, opened the door, saying he was just washing his hands. But that was not what the child told the daycare workers, who immediately called 911.
“It’s a horrific situation for any parent, a nightmare for any child,” Midwest Police Chief Brandon Clabes told CNN.
Clabes said Kabatra later admitted what happened and was arrested on two counts of rape and one count of lewd acts with a child.
McDonald’s said it was “deeply disturbed” by what happened and was fully co-operating with the police investigation. “At this time, our thoughts are with the victim and others impacted by this incident,” a spokesperson said in a statement.
