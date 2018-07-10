Man accused of leaving baby in Montana woods to appear in court
The Associated Press
Published Tuesday, July 10, 2018 2:35AM EDT
MISSOULA, Mont. - A man accused of abandoning a 5-month-old baby in the Montana woods is due in court on a child endangerment charge.
Missoula County officials say more charges are likely to be filed against 32-year-old Francis Crowley of Portland, Oregon, who is scheduled to be in court Tuesday afternoon.
Sheriff's deputies found the infant after a six-hour search buried beneath a pile of debris in the Lolo National Forest in western Montana. The baby had been there for at least nine hours, but was in good condition except for scrapes and bruises.
The Division of Child and Family Services is taking custody of the baby.
Missoula County sheriff's spokeswoman Brenda Bassett says two deputies plan to hold a news conference Tuesday to tell the story of how they found the child.
