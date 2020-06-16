SALT LAKE CITY -- A Utah man accused of choking and stabbing a woman he met on the dating app Tinder has pleaded not guilty to murder.

Ethan Hunsaker entered the plea Tuesday during a virtual court hearing held online. Hunsaker's lawyer says he plans to get a psychological evaluation done on his client.

Authorities have said previously that Hunsaker had been diagnosed with an unspecified mental illness.

Authorities say Hunsaker killed 25-year-old Ashlyn Black in an unprovoked attack on May 24 after the two met on Tinder. Black's family has called Hunsaker a monster and said the killing was senseless.