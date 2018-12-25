

CTVNews.ca Staff





British authorities are searching for the man who was captured on security camera footage dropping a dog on the side of a road — an act that has led to worldwide outrage.

The video begins with a man carrying a dog bed to the curb and unhooking the bed’s straps. The closed circuit footage then shows the owner suddenly rushing back to his car. The dog quickly runs after him and leaps at the closed car door.

As the dog circles around the car, the man drives away. The dog gives chase before eventually giving up.

On Monday, the Royal Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals, an English-Welsh animal welfare charity and advocacy group, said the incident took place in the British town of Stoke-on-Trent on Dec.17.

“We have CCTV footage of a man callously dumping a dog,” Rachel Butler, regional manager of RCPCA tweeted on Monday.

“It’s utterly heartbreaking to see how devoted he was to his owner,” the agency tweeted on Christmas Eve.

A passersby found the dog sitting in its bed, picked it up and took it to a vet who contacted the RSPCA, according to The Independent. RSPCA inspector Natalie Perehovsky told the outlet, “it beggars belief that someone could abandon a dog like this at Christmas.”

“But we are so thankful to the kind people who found Snoop sitting sadly in his bed, for taking him to the safety of a vet straight away,” she added.

Butler added the “distressed dog” was now safe but that she wanted the footage to go viral to find the still unidentified man.

In a follow-up tweet, Butler said, “millions of people” around the world have viewed the video adding that, “hopefully we will find the man responsible.” As of Tuesday, the video has been viewed over 40,000 times and has been retweeted by over 1,400 Twitter users.

The Staffordshire bull terrier-type dog has since been nicknamed Snoop, Butler said. The agency tweeted that tracking technology is one of the ways they’re trying to find the owner.

“The vets scanned his microchip and we have traced two previous owners in the Birmingham area,” it said. “But [we] do not believe either are the current owners, and therefore not those responsible for abandoning the dog. Please rest assured that we're looking into all avenues for [information].”

PLEASE RT! We have CCTV footage of a man callously dumping a dog in Stoke-on-Trent. The distressed dog chases after the car as it drives away. Please help @RSPCA_official find the man responsible. Awful that someone can do this! The dog is thankfully ok and now safe pic.twitter.com/AW8HNvVwdQ — Rachel Butler RSPCA ������ (@RachRSPCA) December 24, 2018