Mall of America to reopen following shooting and lockdown

Police in Minnesota confirm that gunshots were fired at the Mall of America in suburban Minneapolis on Thursday, Aug. 4, 2022, but say no victim has been found. (Richard Tsong-Taatarii/Star Tribune via AP) Police in Minnesota confirm that gunshots were fired at the Mall of America in suburban Minneapolis on Thursday, Aug. 4, 2022, but say no victim has been found. (Richard Tsong-Taatarii/Star Tribune via AP)

MORE WORLD NEWS

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

China halts climate, military ties over Pelosi Taiwan visit

China declared Friday it was stopping all dialogue with the United States on major issues, from climate change to military relations, in a day of rapidly escalating tensions over House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's visit to Taiwan. The White House summoned China's ambassador to protest what it called China's 'irresponsible' actions since the visit.

Two soldiers fold the national flag during the daily flag ceremony on the Liberty Square of Chiang Kai-shek Memorial Hall in Taipei, Taiwan, Saturday, July 30, 2022. (AP Photo/Chiang Ying-ying, File)

Canada

World

Politics

Health

Sci-Tech

Entertainment

Business

Lifestyle

Sports

Autos

STAY CONNECTED

Follow CTV News on Social