Mali says 16 killed in attack on ethnic Fulani village
Published Sunday, June 24, 2018 3:19PM EDT
BAMAKO, Mali -- Mali's government says 16 people have been killed as the Fulani ethnic group faces growing pressure over accusations of links to al-Qaeda extremists.
The leader of Mali's largest Fulani association says the death toll is higher, with 32 civilians killed Saturday when a community militia attacked Koumaga village in the central part of the country.
Abdoul Aziz Diallo says the death tolls differ because many bodies had been buried by the time Malian security forces arrived.
Diallo says another eight people are missing.
Koumaga village has the reputation of being home to a number of al-Qaeda-linked extremists.
Such fighters have been attacking security forces and a U.N. peacekeeping mission in the West African nation regularly since 2015.
Security is a key concern ahead of Mali's election on July 29.