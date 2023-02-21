Malcolm X's daughter to sue CIA and FBI for wrongful death

Ilyasah Shabazz, a daughter of Malcolm X, second from right, speaks during a news conference at the Malcolm X & Dr. Betty Shabazz Memorial and Educational Center in New York, Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2023. Some of Malcom X's family members and their attorneys announced their intent to sue governmental agencies for Malcom X's assassination and the fraudulent concealment of evidence surrounding the murder. In 1965, minister and civil rights activist Malcolm X, 39, was shot to death inside Harlem's Audubon Ballroom in New York. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig) Ilyasah Shabazz, a daughter of Malcolm X, second from right, speaks during a news conference at the Malcolm X & Dr. Betty Shabazz Memorial and Educational Center in New York, Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2023. Some of Malcom X's family members and their attorneys announced their intent to sue governmental agencies for Malcom X's assassination and the fraudulent concealment of evidence surrounding the murder. In 1965, minister and civil rights activist Malcolm X, 39, was shot to death inside Harlem's Audubon Ballroom in New York. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

MORE WORLD NEWS

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

9 things you might have missed in the Emergencies Act inquiry report

The final report assessing the federal government's invocation of the Emergencies Act concluded that the threshold was met to enact unprecedented powers to end to the 'Freedom Convoy' protests, but what else did it say? CTVNews.ca dove into the massive report and came away with nine notable findings that you may have missed.

Canada

World

Politics

Health

Sci-Tech

Entertainment

Business

Lifestyle

Sports

Autos

STAY CONNECTED

Follow CTV News on Social