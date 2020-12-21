TORONTO -- While many couples have cancelled weddings in 2020, postponing plans until virus-related lockdown measures are lifted, a wedding in Malaysia managed to feed 10,000 guests – all physically distanced.

Malaysian politician Tengku Adnan Tengku Mansor wrote on Facebook Sunday that his son Tengku Muhammed Hafiz and his daughter-in-law Oceane Alagia were wed at a drive-thru ceremony attended by thousands.

The nupitals took place in Putrajaya, just south of the capital in Kuala Lumpur. The couple sat outside a government building as guests drove by and waved. In place of a reception, food was offered in takeout containers.

"Thank you all for understanding and adhering to all procedures made by drive-thru attendance without getting out of the vehicle. My family and I are very grateful and appreciate all your support," the father of the newlyweds wrote in a Facebook post, accompanied by photos of the event.

The wedding comes just one day after Adnan was convicted on corruption charges and sentenced to 12 months in jail for accepting bribes while in office.

As of Dec. 21, Malaysia has recorded more than 93,300 cases of COVID-19, with 437 associated deaths.