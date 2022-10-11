Malaysia's Mahathir, 97, to run in general elections

Malaysia's former Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad speaks during an interview with The Associated Press at his office in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, on Aug. 19, 2022. (Vincent Thian / AP) Malaysia's former Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad speaks during an interview with The Associated Press at his office in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, on Aug. 19, 2022. (Vincent Thian / AP)

  • Malaysia's Mahathir, 97, to run in general elections

    Malaysia's 97-year-old former leader Mahathir Mohamad announced Tuesday he will defend his seat in the general elections expected next month, though he wouldn't say whether he would be prime minister a third time if his political alliance wins.

