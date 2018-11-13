Maker of witches' cheese can't trademark its taste, EU court rules
Various varieties of cheese are pictures in this file photo. (Pixabay / Pexels)
The Associated Press
Published Tuesday, November 13, 2018 8:33AM EST
BRUSSELS -- The European Union's highest court hasn't fallen under the spell of Dutch witches' cheese.
The European Court of Justice said Tuesday that "the taste of a food product cannot be identified with precision of objectivity" and ruled that it is "not eligible for copyright protection."
It was asked for a ruling by a Dutch court seeking advice in a case where Levola, the producer of "Heksenkaas," or witches' cheese, wanted its spreadable dip protected from copycats.
A competitor had brought "Witte Wievenkaas," or white women's cheese, on the market four years ago, and Levola said that cheese dip was a reproduction.
Unlike books, movies, songs and the like, the EU's highest court said the taste of food depends on sensations and experiences, "which are subjective and variable."
