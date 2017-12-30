'Make America Gay Again' sign greets Mike Pence in Colorado
Published Saturday, December 30, 2017 9:25PM EST
ASPEN, Colo. -- Neighbours of the home where U.S. Vice-President Mike Pence has been staying in Colorado this week have a message.
They've placed a rainbow-colored banner on a stone pillar at the end of the driveways to both homes near the posh ski resort of Aspen. The banner reads "Make America Gay Again" -- a play on President Donald Trump's campaign slogan "Make America Great Again."
Pitkin County sheriff's deputy Michael Buglione tells the Aspen Times that Secret Service agents weren't bothered by the sign.
Pence has described himself as a "Christian, a conservative and a Republican, in that order." He has opposed legislation prohibiting discrimination against lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgendered people in the workplace.
Pence and his family arrived in the Aspen area Tuesday and plan to leave Monday.
