

Lisa Marie pane and Emily Swanson, The Associated Press





WASHINGTON -- A new poll shows a majority of Americans favour stricter gun laws, and most believe schools and places of worship have become less safe over the last two decades.

The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research survey included interviews conducted before and after this month's mass shooting at two mosques in New Zealand.

The poll finds 67 per cent of Americans support making the nation's gun laws stricter, while 22 per cent say they should be left as they are. Another 10 per cent think they should be made less strict.

Although a majority of Americans consistently say they support stronger gun laws, few changes have taken place in years. That's in contrast to New Zealand, which acted swiftly after the mass shooting that shocked a nation not used to gun violence.