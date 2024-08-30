World

    • Major power outage hits Venezuela's capital, with Maduro government blaming 'sabotage'

    Buildings stand in darkness during a power outage in Caracas, Venezuela, at dawn on Friday, Aug. 30, 2024. (AP Photo/Ariana Cubillos) Buildings stand in darkness during a power outage in Caracas, Venezuela, at dawn on Friday, Aug. 30, 2024. (AP Photo/Ariana Cubillos)
    CARACAS, Venezuela -

    Venezuelans awoke Friday to a major power outage in the capital, Caracas, and several states.

    President Nicolas Maduro's government blamed the outage, which it said began about 4:50 a.m., on “electrical sabotage.”

    Freddy Nanez, the communications minister, said officials were working to restore power. “Nobody will take away our peace and tranquility of the Venezuelan people,” he wrote in a message shared with journalists on Telegram.

    Venezuela in years past suffered from regular power outages that the government almost always blamed on its opponents, but that energy experts said were the result of brush fires damaging transmission lines and poor maintenance of the country's electrical infrastructure.

    Many of the energy problems have subsided as the South American nation's economy has stabilized, high inflation has eased and a de facto dollarization has reduced shortages of imported goods.

    Still, following last month's contested presidential election, officials are quick to blame opponents for even minor disruptions. That was the case on Tuesday, when a brownout affected Caracas and several central states.

    “This is a constant strategy of the opposition, the enemies of this country, to impact the population,” Diosdado Cabello, the newly appointed interior minister who is believed to be the second most powerful man in the country, said after the earlier outage.

    Residents of the capital were taking Friday's disruption in stride. Traffic during the normally busy rush hour was lighter than usual and some people complained about being unable to communicate with family members due to a lack of cellphone service.

    Alejandra Martinez, a 25-year-old sales clerk, said she noticed the power went out when a fan stopped working. “I thought the power would come back and I went back to sleep,” she said while trying to catch a bus to work as dawn broke over Caracas. “But when I woke up, I realized it was an outage.”

