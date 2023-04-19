Maine shooting suspect was recently released from prison

A lone bouquet of flowers marks a desolate makeshift memorial at the end of a driveway at a Bowdoin, Maine, home, Wednesday, April 19, 2023, where police say four people were killed. A Maine man who police say killed four people in a home and then shot three others randomly on a busy highway had been released days earlier from prison, a state official said Wednesday. (AP Photo/Rodrique Ngowi) A lone bouquet of flowers marks a desolate makeshift memorial at the end of a driveway at a Bowdoin, Maine, home, Wednesday, April 19, 2023, where police say four people were killed. A Maine man who police say killed four people in a home and then shot three others randomly on a busy highway had been released days earlier from prison, a state official said Wednesday. (AP Photo/Rodrique Ngowi)

