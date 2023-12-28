Maine's top election official removes Trump from 2024 ballot
Maine's top election official has removed former President Donald Trump from the state's 2024 ballot, in a surprising decision based on the 14th Amendment's 'insurrectionist ban.'
Ten people rescued from plane crash site in remote Northwest Territories
Ten people were rescued Thursday after a small plane crashed in a remote area of the Northwest Territories and they were stranded overnight.
Man speaks out after video of arrest at pro-Palestinian protest surfaces
Adam Melanson, the man arrested at a pro-Palestinian demonstration earlier this month, is speaking out for the first time through a statement released by his lawyer.
NDP's Jagmeet Singh rules out coalition government with Liberals after next election
NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh is ruling out the possibility of forming a coalition government with the Liberals if no party wins a clear majority after the next federal election.
Judih Weinstein Haggai, the last Canadian known to have been kidnapped by Hamas, confirmed dead
Judih Weinstein Haggai, the only Canadian citizen who was still missing amid the Israel-Hamas conflict and believed to be held in the Gaza Strip, has been reported dead.
Teen dead, another missing after falling through ice in Ottawa amid spate of similar incidents across Canada
A teenager is dead and another is still missing after four youths fell through the ice on the Rideau River in Ottawa's south end late Wednesday.
Droughts are forcing human migration toward cities and rivers across most of Africa: study
Across most of Africa, drought is driving people who live in rural settlements closer to rivers and cities, according to a new study published in the journal Earth's Future.
Pierce Brosnan is in hot water, accused of trespassing in a Yellowstone thermal area
Pierce Brosnan, whose fictitious movie character James Bond has been in hot water plenty of times, is now facing heat in real life, charged with stepping out of bounds in a thermal area during a recent visit to Yellowstone National Park.
Ontario man charged after allegedly planning trip to U.S. for sex acts with kids
Durham police say they arrested a man Thursday after learning that he allegedly planned to travel to the United States in order to engage in sex acts with a woman and her young children.
