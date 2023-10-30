Maine mass shooter had numerous run-ins with authorities, showed warning signs long before shooting
Authorities in Maine spent Monday continuing to piece together the events that led to the worst mass shooting in the state's history -- with the suspect's record of interaction with police and warning signs involving mental illness and violent threats emerging as key threads.
Robert Card -- the suspected shooter who was found dead Friday of a self-inflicted gunshot wound -- underwent a mental health evaluation last summer after he began acting erratically at an Army training facility in New York, officials said. A bulletin sent to police shortly after last week's attack said Card had been committed to a mental health facility for two weeks after "hearing voices and threats to shoot up" a military base.
At a news conference last week, police said there was no evidence that the 40-year-old Card -- who was also a firearms instructor -- had ever been involuntarily committed to a mental health facility, which could've made it illegal for him to possess guns.
But family members of Card told federal investigators that he had recently discussed hearing voices and became more focused on the bowling alley and bar where the shootings took place, according to law enforcement officials who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity in order to discuss details of the investigation. Card's Oct. 25 rampage killed 18 and injured 13, shocking both the nation and a community where guns are prevalent, but gun violence is rare.
Police across Maine were alerted just last month to the "veiled threats" by the U.S. Army reservist. Two local law enforcement chiefs told The Associated Press that a statewide awareness alert was sent in mid-September to be on the lookout for Robert Card after he made threats against his base and fellow soldiers. But ultimately, after a visit to Card's home, police moved on.
The body of suspected gunman Robert Card was found late Friday in a trailer at a recycling center in Lisbon Falls. Card died of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound though it was unclear when, authorities said. Card was also suspected of injuring 13 people in the shooting rampage Wednesday night in Lewiston.
Authorities recovered a multitude of weapons while searching for Card and believe he had legally purchased his guns, including those recovered in his car and near his body, said Jim Ferguson, the special agent in charge of the Boston office of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives. He declined to discuss any specifics.
Investigators are still searching for a motive for the massacre, but have increasingly focused on Card's mental health history.
State Department of Public Safety Commissioner Michael Sauschuck has said Card believed "people were talking about him and there may even have been some voices at play."
A stay-at-home order in place during the massive search for Card was lifted Friday afternoon, hours before authorities announced they had found Card's body. On Monday, Democratic Gov. Janet Mills said she planned to address the state that afternoon about its coordination with federal and local governments in response to the shooting.
Residents of Lewiston returned to work Monday, the morning after coming together to mourn those lost in Maine's worst mass shooting. Many had gathered Sunday evening, hugging one another, singing a rousing edition of "Amazing Grace," and seeking guidance out of these dark days from religious leaders who talked of hope, healing and the power of prayer.
More than 1,000 people attended Basilica of Saints Peter and Paul for a vigil in Lewiston. Some put their heads in their hands as the names of the people who died in Wednesday's shooting were read. Others quietly wept.
Hundreds more watched a livestream of the vigil shown on a huge screen in front of the church. Some held American flags and others had lit candles in cups marked with the names of the dead and injured.
Christian leaders along with a rabbi and an imam spoke of the pain from the shooting but also the healing process and the resilience of the community of 40,000. There was also a speaker from Lewiston's deaf and hard of hearing community, as four of its members were killed in the shooting.
Meanwhile, Lewiston was slowly reopening. Lewiston Public Schools released a limited schedule for the week "with room for reflection as we move forward." Only the staff was returning Monday; students were due back Tuesday. The Lewiston City Hall planned to reopen on Monday afternoon.
The deadliest shootings in Maine's history stunned a state of 1.3 million people that has relatively little violent crime and only 29 killings in all of 2022.
Three of the injured remained in critical condition at Central Maine Medical Center, and a fourth was stable, hospital officials said. Another was transported to Massachusetts General Hospital, and the rest were discharged.
The Lewiston shootings were the 36th mass killing in the U.S. this year, according to a database maintained by AP and USA Today in partnership with Northeastern University. The database includes every mass killing since 2006 from all weapons in which four or more people, excluding the offender, were killed within a 24-hour time frame.
Whittle reported from Portland. Associated Press journalists David R. Martin and Matt Rourke in Lewiston, Maine and Michael Casey in Boston contributed.
Poilievre calls on Liberals to exempt all forms of home heating from carbon price
Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre is calling on the Liberals to exempt all forms of home heating from the carbon price, after Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced an exemption on home heating oil.
Putin calls meeting after mob storms Dagestan airport looking for Israelis on jet from Tel Aviv
Russian President Vladimir Putin called a meeting of top security and law enforcement officials, the day after a mob stormed the airport in the region of Dagestan after a plane from the Israeli city of Tel Aviv landed there.
Canadians in Lebanon 'should not rely' on the federal government for evacuations, Global Affairs warns
As the Israel-Hamas war threatens to widen into other regions, Global Affairs Canada (GAC) says the government is not guaranteeing assisted departure for citizens who may want to leave Lebanon and is again encouraging immediate evacuation via commercial flights.
A 5.4 magnitude earthquake has shaken Jamaica with no immediate reports of casualties or damage
A 5.4 magnitude earthquake hit Jamaica on Monday, prompting people to flee buildings amid heavy shaking. The earthquake was located about two miles (four kilometres) west-northwest of Hope Bay, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.
Canada bans use of WeChat messaging app on government-issued devices
Canada is banning the use of the Chinese instant messaging application WeChat on any government-issued mobile devices, citing the need to keep 'government information and networks secure.' Treasury Board President Anita Anand announced the ban Monday, which is also being applied to the Russian Kaspersky suite of anti-virus and IT security applications.
WATCH Why it's 'especially important' for older Canadians to get COVID-19 booster
COVID-19 hospitalizations are on the rise across Canada according to recent data from the Public Health Agency of Canada (PHAC), and one infectious disease expert is highlighting the increased risk to seniors as a wave of infections rips through the population.
With high candy costs, are you changing how you celebrate Halloween? Let us know
As Canadians face an elevated cost of living, some may be looking for ways to cut back on spending, including during this spooky season. If you're thinking of changing your Halloween plans in an effort to save on costs, CTVNews.ca wants to hear from you.
Passenger rights overhaul will barely dent bottom line, Air Canada says
Air Canada says the country's passenger rights overhaul will hardly hurt its bottom line.
China honors American veterans of World War II known as Flying Tigers in an effort to improve ties
China on Monday honored two American veterans of World War II as Washington and Beijing look to past collaboration for inspiration on improving today's strained ties.
Students protest Quebec's tuition hikes in downtown Montreal
Hundreds of university students are forgoing their classes and gather in downtown Montreal Monday afternoon to protest Quebec's tuition hike for out-of-province undergraduates.
Unifor reaches tentative deal with Stellantis, ending strike
Unifor said it has reached a tentative deal with Stellantis, ending a strike by Canadian autoworkers shortly after it began.
Alberta legislature to resume sitting, beginning with throne speech
Government house leader Joseph Schow has said there will be between seven and nine bills in the sitting, which is to run until early December.
Emergency alert cancelled in Nova Scotia after axe assault suspect arrested: RCMP
The Nova Scotia RCMP says a suspect who assaulted someone with an axe in Pictou County Monday morning has been arrested.
4 people, including 2 students, shot near Atlanta college campus
Four people, two of them students, were shot Sunday near Georgia State University's Atlanta campus.
-
12 people die in a plane crash in the Brazilian Amazon
Twelve people aboard a small aircraft died in a crash Sunday morning in Brazil's Amazon region.
-
China honors American veterans of World War II known as Flying Tigers in an effort to improve ties
China on Monday honored two American veterans of World War II as Washington and Beijing look to past collaboration for inspiration on improving today's strained ties.
Ukrainian officials say Russian shelling killed a 91-year-old woman in a 'terrifying night'
Russian shells struck residential areas of Ukraine's southern Kherson region, killing a 91-year-old woman in what a local official described Monday as a 'terrifying night' in the 20-month war that shows no signs of ending.
Poilievre calls on Liberals to exempt all forms of home heating from carbon price
Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre is calling on the Liberals to exempt all forms of home heating from the carbon price, after Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced an exemption on home heating oil.
Joly to plead for humanitarian pauses as she says time is running out to help in Gaza
Foreign Affairs Minister Melanie Joly says time is running out to help people in Gaza. In a speech to the Economic Club of Canada in Toronto this afternoon, Joly is expected to plead for humanitarian pauses in the Israel-Hamas conflict to allow more aid to get into the Hamas-controlled Gaza Strip, which is home to more than two million Palestinians.
-
Canada bans use of WeChat messaging app on government-issued devices
Canada is banning the use of the Chinese instant messaging application WeChat on any government-issued mobile devices, citing the need to keep 'government information and networks secure.' Treasury Board President Anita Anand announced the ban Monday, which is also being applied to the Russian Kaspersky suite of anti-virus and IT security applications.
Ontario lowering age for regular breast cancer screenings to 40
Ontario is lowering the age for regular, publicly funded breast cancer screenings from 50 to 40, which Health Minister Sylvia Jones says will help with early detection.
-
WATCH Why it's 'especially important' for older Canadians to get COVID-19 booster
COVID-19 hospitalizations are on the rise across Canada according to recent data from the Public Health Agency of Canada (PHAC), and one infectious disease expert is highlighting the increased risk to seniors as a wave of infections rips through the population.
FDA says WanaBana fruit puree pouches may contain dangerous levels of lead
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration is warning parents and caregivers not to buy or serve certain pureed fruit pouches marketed to toddlers and young children because the food might contain dangerous levels of lead.
In early 2029, Earth will likely lock into breaching key warming threshold, scientists calculate
In a little more than five years -- sometime in early 2029 -- the world will likely be unable to stay below the internationally agreed temperature limit for global warming if it continues to burn fossil fuels at its current rate, a new study says.
-
Is life on 'scorching wasteland' Venus possible? Scientists say maybe there once was
Researchers discovered Venus' tectonic plate shift happened at the same time as Earth's, raising questions about whether life on the planet existed at some point.
Biden wants to move fast on AI safeguards and will sign an executive order to address his concerns
President Joe Biden on Monday will sign a sweeping executive order to guide the development of artificial intelligence -- requiring industry to develop safety and security standards, introducing new consumer protections and giving federal agencies an extensive to-do list to oversee the rapidly progressing technology.
Justin Trudeau, Tom Green, Ottawa Senators pay tribute to Matthew Perry
Public figures are sharing tributes to Matthew Perry, 54, who was found dead at his Los Angeles home on Oct. 28.
-
1969-2023 Matthew Perry, Emmy-nominated 'Friends' star, dead at 54
'Friends' star Matthew Perry, the Emmy-nominated actor whose sarcastic, but lovable Chandler Bing was among television's most famous and most quotable characters, has died at 54. Some of his co-stars have paid tribute on social media, posting photos, GIFS and bloopers from their favorite episodes.
Richard Moll, who found fame as a bailiff on the original sitcom 'Night Court,' dies at 80
Richard Moll, a character actor who found lasting fame as an eccentric but gentle giant bailiff on the original "Night Court" sitcom, has died. He was 80.
Oil prices could reach 'uncharted waters' if the Israel-Hamas war escalates, the World Bank says
The World Bank reported Monday that oil prices could be pushed into "uncharted waters" if the violence between Israel and Hamas intensifies, which could result in increased food prices worldwide.
-
Passenger rights overhaul will barely dent bottom line, Air Canada says
Air Canada says the country's passenger rights overhaul will hardly hurt its bottom line.
With high candy costs, are you changing how you celebrate Halloween? Let us know
As Canadians face an elevated cost of living, some may be looking for ways to cut back on spending, including during this spooky season. If you're thinking of changing your Halloween plans in an effort to save on costs, CTVNews.ca wants to hear from you.
Meet Montreal's Emile Laliberte, pilot of Rolloween's Mars Rover
Halloween is Emile Laliberte's favourite holiday. Since he was young, he always took great pride in his costumes, but this year's is truly out of this world. 'It's incredible,' said the beaming 15-year-old Laliberte, who will take to the neighbourhood streets this Halloween in a special-made Mars Rover costume.
Maritime photographers chase vibrant fall colours
Some people chase storms. In the Maritimes right now photographers, videographers and drone pilots are chasing the fall colours.
Canadians split down the middle on handing out Halloween candy: survey
Forty-eight per cent of the 1,521 adults who completed the online Leger survey said they would be handing out candy, while 46 per cent said they would opt out and six per cent were undecided.
FIFA bans Luis Rubiales of Spain for 3 years for kiss and misconduct at Women's World Cup final
FIFA banned ousted former Spanish soccer federation president Luis Rubiales from the sport for three years on Monday for misconduct at the Women's World Cup final where he forcibly kissed a player on the lips at the trophy ceremony.
French government says 9 people detained after violent attack on Lyon soccer team buses
French police have detained nine people and are searching for other suspects after a violent attack on buses carrying the Lyon soccer team and fans left coach Fabio Grosso with a head injury and forced the postponement of its game at Marseille, the interior minister said Monday.
Afghanistan wins the toss, sends Sri Lanka in to bat at Cricket World Cup
Afghanistan captain Hashmatullah Shahidi won the toss Monday and sent Sri Lanka in to bat first in a Cricket World Cup game between two teams even on competition points.
UAW and Stellantis reach tentative contract deal as union adds strike at Tennessee GM factory
Jeep maker Stellantis reached a tentative contract agreement with the United Auto Workers union on Saturday as it escalated strikes against General Motors by adding a plant in Tennessee.
General Motors and Stellantis in talks with United Auto Workers to reach deals that mirror Ford's
General Motors and Jeep maker Stellantis are meeting with United Auto Workers bargainers Thursday to see if they can reach a contract agreement that mirrors a deal signed with crosstown rival Ford.
Autoworkers reach a deal with Ford, a breakthrough toward ending strikes against Detroit automakers
The United Auto Workers union said Wednesday it has reached a tentative contract agreement with Ford that could be a breakthrough toward ending the nearly six-week-old strikes against Detroit automakers.