Maid's body found in Kuwait freezer returned to Philippines
Jessica Demafelis, the sister of Joanna Demafelis who was found dead in a freezer in Kuwait, cries as the wooden casket of her remains arrives at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport in suburban Pasay city, southeast of Manila, Philippines on Friday, Feb. 16, 2018. (AP Photo/Bullit Marquez)
The Associated Press
Published Friday, February 16, 2018 2:16AM EST
MANILA, Philippines - The body of a Filipino housemaid found stuffed in a freezer in an abandoned apartment in Kuwait has been returned to the Philippines to her grieving family.
A sister of Joanna Daniela Demafelis broke into tears and tried to embrace the casket but was pulled away at the Manila airport Friday.
Demafelis's death is the latest tragedy to befall a Filipino worker abroad and the government banned Filipino workers from being deployed to Kuwait since her body was found.
Foreign Secretary Alan Peter Cayetano said at the airport that Kuwait was also outraged by the death of Demafelis and will do everything to render justice.
