Magnitude 5.9 earthquake jolts region of northwestern Iran
Iran's state TV says a magnitude 5.9 earthquake has struck the northwest of the country. There are no immediate reports of casualties or damage. (U.S. Geological Survey)
Published Thursday, November 7, 2019 8:17PM EST
TEHRAN, Iran -- Iran's state TV says a magnitude 5.9 earthquake has struck the northwest of the country. There are no immediate reports of casualties or damage.
The report says the quake hit at 2:20 a.m. Friday in Iran's East Azarbaijan province. It says the temblor occurred at a depth of two kilometres (1.2 miles).
The U.S. Geological Survey puts the quake's magnitude at 5.8 at a depth of 10 kilometres (6.2 miles).
A magnitude 5 earthquake can cause considerable damage.
Iran is located on major seismic faults and experiences one earthquake a day on average. In 2003, a magnitude 6.6 earthquake flattened the historic city of Bam, killing 26,000 people.
Top Video
Don't Miss
More Stories from World
- Mexico farm town buries 3 of 9 slain Americans
- Bercow speaks out on Trump, dubs Brexit a 'historic mistake'
- Trump denies he wanted Barr to publicly clear him
- Iraq's key port closed again; 6 protesters killed in Baghdad
- Italian Holocaust survivor Liliana Segre under police protection amid death threats