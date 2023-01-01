Magnitude 5.4 earthquake strikes northern California

A 5.4-magnitude earthquake struck 15 kilometres (9.3 miles) southeast of California's Rio Dell region, an area still recovering from a powerful earthquake last month.

The latest earthquake was at a depth of 27.8 km, the U.S. Geological Survey said on Sunday.

That same region of California, located in Humboldt County, was jolted by a magnitude 6.4 earthquake on Dec. 20, which crumpled homes and roads, ruptured utility lines and left thousands of residents without running water and electricity.

The region is known for relatively frequent seismic activity, although the 6.4-magnitude caused more disruption than usual.

