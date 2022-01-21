ANCHORAGE, ALASKA -- A magnitude 5.1 earthquake struck southern Alaska on Thursday night, and people reported shaking in Anchorage and surrounding areas, according to officials.

The epicenter was 49 kilometres, or 30 miles, northwest of Ninilchik, Alaska, the U.S. Geological Survey said. That community is located 186 miles (299 kilometres) southwest of Anchorage.

Shaking was felt throughout Anchorage and the Matanuska-Susitna Borough, the Alaska Earthquake Center said.

The earthquake was 73 miles (117.3 kilometres) deep.

The U.S. Tsunami Warning System said there was no threat for a tsunami. However, the USGS said aftershocks are possible.

There were no immediate reports of damage or injuries.