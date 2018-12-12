Magnitude 4.4 earthquake jolts Tennessee; felt in Atlanta
The Associated Press
Published Wednesday, December 12, 2018 5:19AM EST
DECATUR, Tenn. -- The U.S. Geological Survey says a magnitude 4.4 earthquake struck eastern Tennessee and could be felt in Atlanta.
The light earthquake occurred Wednesday around 4:14 a.m. about 7 miles (11 kilometres) northeast of Decatur. About 13 minutes later, a 3.3 magnitude aftershock then struck.
There did not appear to be any immediate reports of injuries.
