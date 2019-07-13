Magazine drops out of forum after deleting vulgar Pete Buttigieg story
Democratic presidential candidate and South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg, speaks outside the Homestead Detention Center, Friday, June 28, 2019, where the U.S. is detaining migrant teens in Homestead, Fla. (Jennifer King/Miami Herald via AP)
Elana Schor, The Associated Press
Published Saturday, July 13, 2019 5:41PM EDT
NEW YORK - A planned forum on climate change for Democratic presidential candidates is short of several major sponsors after one backer published a vulgar and homophobic story related to gay presidential contender Pete Buttigieg.
The left-leaning magazine The New Republic was slated as a chief sponsor of the September climate change event during a UN climate summit. But after the magazine pulled down its Friday article about Buttigieg, The New Republic as well as three top sponsors bowed out of the forum.
Another sponsor of the summit, Gizmodo Media Group, wrote Saturday that the forum itself is still scheduled to take place on Sept. 23 in New York.
A spokesman for Buttigieg's campaign declined to comment on The New Republic story, which is called "an opinion piece."
