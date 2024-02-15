Madeleine McCann suspect to face trial on separate sex assault charges

2 women killed, 1 injured after stabbing attack west of Montreal
Two women were killed and a third was seriously injured after a stabbing attack at an apartment building west of Montreal Thursday morning, Quebec provincial police say.
The main suspect in the 2007 disappearance of British toddler Madeleine McCann goes on trial in Germany on Friday on separate charges relating to child sexual abuse crimes in Portugal.
Christian Brueckner, who is already behind bars in Germany for raping a woman in the part of Portugal's Algarve region where McCann went missing, faces three charges of aggravated rape and two of sexual abuse of children committed between 2000 and 2017.
Among the charges to which he will answer in the courtroom in Brunswick in northern Germany, are the rape of a woman in her 70s in her home in the Algarve, the sexual abuse of a girl aged at least 14, and the 2004 rape, at knifepoint in her home, of a young woman - an act he is accused of recording on video.
He has not yet been required to entre a plea and his legal team have made no public comment about the charges.
Portuguese prosecutors in the disappearance of the British child identified as an official suspect a person whose details corresponded to that of Brueckner two years ago.
German police said in June 2020 that she was presumed dead and that Brueckner was likely responsible for it.
Brueckner has denied being involved in the disappearance and has not been charged with any crime related to it.
McCann disappeared from her bedroom on May 3, 2007, during a family holiday while her parents were dining with friends nearby in the resort of Praia da Luz.
Advocates say a universal basic income program could make a difference in helping people struggling in precarious and low-income jobs.
Three dozen workers at the Victoria International Airport, including 27 security screeners, have been fired after a federal investigation found "multiple instances" of improper security screening at the site.
The White House on Thursday publicly confirmed that Russia's has obtained a 'troubling' emerging anti-satellite weapon but said it cannot directly cause 'physical destruction' on Earth.
A father from the Toronto area is speaking out after finding an unwanted surprise in his daughter’s McDonald’s Happy Meal.
Former U.S. president Donald Trump said on Wednesday that his recent mixing up of names was intentional.
A Florida sheriff's deputy mistook the sound of an acorn hitting his patrol vehicle for a gunshot and fired multiple times at the SUV where a handcuffed Black man was sitting in the backseat, officials said.
Special counsel David Weiss charged a former FBI informant with lying about President Joe Biden and his son Hunter’s involvement in business dealings with Ukrainian energy company Burisma Holdings.
Israeli troops entered the main hospital in southern Gaza on Thursday in what the army said was a limited operation seeking the remains of hostages taken by Hamas.
Manitoba Premier Wab Kinew says he is confident a landfill search for the remains of two slain First Nations women will begin this year.
A Winnipeg man is helping a group of people in the Netherlands find the relatives of a Second World War airman.
The RCMP says it has established a national team to help co-ordinate investigations and information sharing about extortion schemes targeting South Asian businesses in B.C., Alberta and Ontario.
Donald Trump's hush-money trial will go ahead as scheduled with jury selection starting on March 25, a New York judge ruled Thursday, turning aside demands for a delay from the former president's defence lawyers.
Diverse views in the Liberal party are a source of strength, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau insisted Thursday as questions persisted about caucus discord over the government's policy on the Israel-Hamas war.
Manitoba and Ottawa announced a deal Thursday to infuse $633 million into the province's health system, much of which they say will go toward hiring more front-line workers and improving care for seniors.
Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre is pledging that a future government would cut what he calls 'wasteful foreign aid' and would not allow funding to go to 'dictators, terrorists and multi-national bureaucracies.'
Diseases spread by ticks and other insects are becoming more common in the United States, but a new methodology for tracking Lyme disease may overestimate the significant spike in cases seen in 2022.
A small but rapidly growing number of U.S. adolescents began treatment with Novo Nordisk's weight-loss drug Wegovy last year, a powerful new tool to address record rates of pediatric obesity, according to data shared exclusively with Reuters.
Concerned about the harms of disinformation, Canada's cyberspy agency has launched a new advertising campaign warning Canadians to be wary about information online that triggers their emotions.
Artificial intelligence leader OpenAI introduced a new AI model called Sora which it claims can create 'realistic' and 'imaginative' 60-second videos from quick text prompts.
While many looking for love online wind up in successful relationships, Canadians lost more than $50 million last year to scammers posing as potential suitors on dating platforms.
Jennifer Lopez, Bad Bunny, Chris Hemsworth and Zendaya will join Vogue's Anna Wintour as co-chairs of this year's Met Gala, the magazine and the Metropolitan Museum of Art revealed Thursday.
Calgary Expo has become famous for its cast reunions, and the 2024 edition will be no exception, when the Expo hosts the first-ever Canadian reunion of the cast of Scream.
Nearly four years after Harvey Weinstein was convicted of rape and sent to prison, New York’s highest court appeared torn at oral arguments Wednesday about potentially overturning the landmark #MeToo-era verdict.
A decision on Air Canada's liability for what its chatbot said is a reminder of how companies need to be cautious when relying on artificial intelligence, experts say.
As many Canadians try to squeeze every last dollar out of their budget to cope with the soaring cost of living, financial experts say cutting expenses to the bone is not always a viable option and they should instead focus on increasing their income.
The Canada Pension Plan Investment Board says its fund earned a net return of 3.4 per cent in its latest quarter.
When Linda Ford arrived in New York, two men turned up to greet her - one a handsome architect, the other a dashing Air France employee. Here’s what happened next.
Despite what your elders may have told you, you don’t need to rinse raw chicken or any other poultry or meat before prepping and cooking it. In fact, the U.S. Department of Agriculture and other food safety experts recommend against this practice.
A British Columbia-based content creator visited the McCain cake assembly line in New Brunswick.
Scottie Barnes was so busy with the ups and downs of the Toronto Raptors' season that he never gave himself a chance to process his first-ever All-Star Game appearance.
Eager to look forward after another quick post-season exit last year, the Toronto Blue Jays opened camp Thursday with a sense of optimism and a belief that they have the ability to contend again in the always-tough American League East.
Winner of four straight Canadian women's curling championships, the Manitoba skip Kerri Einarson says each title has been progressively harder to claim. The fifth could be the toughest yet.
Ontario will ban tolls on all provincial highways, including the recently uploaded Don Valley Parkway and Gardiner Expressway in Toronto.
Premier Doug Ford says drivers in Ontario will soon be able to skip the annual registration of their licence plates as the province works to make this process automatic.
Ford Motor Co. CEO Jim Farley said last fall's contentious United Auto Workers' strike changed Ford's relationship with the union to the point where it will “think carefully” about where it builds future vehicles, Ford's top executive said Thursday.
