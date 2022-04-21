Macron vs. Le Pen: The French presidential election runoff explained

Emmanuel Macron and Marine Le Pen will face each other in a runoff presidential election on April 24 -- a rematch of the 2017 vote. (CNN/Photo Illustration/Getty Images) Emmanuel Macron and Marine Le Pen will face each other in a runoff presidential election on April 24 -- a rematch of the 2017 vote. (CNN/Photo Illustration/Getty Images)

MORE WORLD NEWS

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

What are the COVID-19 travel restrictions at popular destinations for Canadians?

Canadians considering summer travel plans have to factor in COVID-19 restrictions that are in flux around the world, as countries change their rules on masking and border-crossing. CTVNews.ca has compiled a list of the vaccination, COVID-19 testing and masking requirements at some of the most popular vacation destinations for Canadians:

Canada

World

Politics

Health

Sci-Tech

Entertainment

Business

Lifestyle

Sports

Autos

STAY CONNECTED

Follow CTV News on Social