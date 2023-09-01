Macron says enforcement of Muslim abaya ban in French schools will be 'uncompromising'

French President Emmanuel Macron listens to teachers during a visit to a vocational school in Orange, Southeastern France, Friday Sept. 1, 2023. Macron said French authorities will be “uncompromising” in their enforcement of a new ban on abayas in schools,, following the decision to ban the robe-like garment in the upcoming academic year. (Ludovic Marin/Pool Photo via AP) French President Emmanuel Macron listens to teachers during a visit to a vocational school in Orange, Southeastern France, Friday Sept. 1, 2023. Macron said French authorities will be “uncompromising” in their enforcement of a new ban on abayas in schools,, following the decision to ban the robe-like garment in the upcoming academic year. (Ludovic Marin/Pool Photo via AP)

MORE WORLD NEWS

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Canada

World

Politics

Health

Sci-Tech

Entertainment

Business

Lifestyle

Sports

Autos

STAY CONNECTED

Follow CTV News on Social