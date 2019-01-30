Macedonia parliament rejects request for 2nd name referendum
Opponents of the Prespa Agreement participate in a protest rally outside the Greek Parliament, in Athens, Friday, Jan. 25, 2019. G(AP Photo/Petros Giannakouris)
The Associated Press
Published Wednesday, January 30, 2019 11:42AM EST
SKOPJE, Macedonia -- Macedonia's parliament has rejected a diaspora group's request for a second referendum on a deal to rename the country North Macedonia in exchange for NATO and potentially European Union membership.
Lawmakers voted 49-9 on Wednesday against the request from the World Macedonian Congress. The 120-seat parliament's remaining lawmakers were absent.
The bid had secured preliminary approval by a parliamentary committee. But parliament Speaker Talat Xhaferi said Macedonian law prevents a second referendum on the same issue to be held within two years of voters having had their say.
The diaspora group challenged the relevance of a September referendum that showed overwhelming support for the name deal, but had low voter turnout.
The agreement ends a decades-long dispute with Greece over the Macedonia name. It has been ratified in both countries.
Top Video
Don't Miss
More Stories from World
- Man charged with hate crime in shooting plot at Pittsburgh synagogue
- Caught on video: Man punches two women at an L.A. hot dog stand
- Macedonia parliament rejects request for 2nd name referendum
- Surprise arrival of Russia plane to Venezuela fuels intrigue
- Woman with baby dies after falling down NYC subway stairs