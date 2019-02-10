Lunar New Year fireworks explosion in China leaves 5 people dead
Dragon dancers perform under a shower of sparks from molten iron during a Lunar New Year celebration in Beijing, Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019. Five people were killed in an explosion at an illegal fireworks stand in the country's Guangxi province. (AP Photo/Andy Wong)
The Associated Press
Published Sunday, February 10, 2019 9:49AM EST
BEIJING - Authorities say five people have been killed in southern China after an explosion at an illegal fireworks stand.
Reports Sunday say the operator of the stand in the southern region of Guangxi has been formally arrested on the criminal charge of causing an accident through the use of dangerous articles. Those killed in Tuesday's accident included three children and two adults.
Prosecutors say the stand's operator, identified only by his surname, Zhang, was negligent in storing the fireworks in a pile outside his grocery, leaving them prone to being easily ignited by a spark or stray cigarette.
China has cracked down heavily on the production and sale of fireworks, formerly a major part of celebrations for the Lunar New Year, which this year fell last week.
