TORONTO -- The birth of a baby boy is being hailed as a “lunar coincidence” after he was delivered at 12:12 a.m. on Dec. 12 – the same time the last full moon of the decade rose in the sky.

The healthy baby boy, named Denarius, was born in O’Fallon, Ill. two weeks before his mother’s expected due date at seven pounds, four ounces.

“He was originally due on December 30 but decided to come early for this numeric and lunar coincidence,” read a birth announcement posted to HSHS St. Elizabeth’s Hospital’s website.

Known as the cold moon, the last full moon of the decade also reached its fullest point at 12:12 a.m. on Dec. 12.

According to the hospital, Denarius’ mother, Denarrika Fisher, didn’t realize the coincidence until the nursing staff pointed it out when noting the birth information.

A full moon during the winter solstice won’t happen again until 2094, according to experts.

Ivan Semeniuk, science reporter for The Globe and Mail, said that the celestial event is “kind of a numbers game.”

“We get a full moon once a month, we get a winter solstice once a year, and these things only line up every so often,” Semeniuk told CTV News Channel this week.

The moon will appear full through Friday morning, according to NASA.

“What the sun does during the summer solstice, the moon will do now,” said Semeniuk.

“It will rise as far to the north east as we see a moon rise. It will climb high in the sky as you would ever see a full moon, and set as far to the northwest.”