A loyal dog showed police where his elderly owner fell into a ditch and stayed by his side as he was treated by medics.

The man was out walking his pooch in the Irish midlands on Monday night when he fell and was unable to get up.

Irish police released a heartwarming image of the faithful hound peering into the ambulance where his owner was receiving treatment.

The force captioned the Twitter photo “man’s best friend.”

“Elderly man out walking his dog last night near Portarlington fell into the ditch and couldn’t get out,” the tweet read.

“Jack the dog stayed by his side and showed Gardaí where he was. Even when ambulance arrived Jack wouldn’t rest unless he could see him!”

The police, known as An Garda Siochana or guardians of the peace in Ireland, confirmed the owner and Jack got home safely.

By Wednesday, the sweet tweet had been liked more than 12,000 times and retweeted around 1,800 times.

Twitter users were quick to show their appreciation for the kindly canine.

“Do you have the address of this fine pup as I think he deserves a biscuit from all of us,” one wrote.

“Magnificent photo. Picture paints a thousand words. Dogs are wonderful companions,” Aido-B tweeted.

“Belly rubs for life!,” another said.