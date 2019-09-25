Louisiana police: Men filming music video waved stolen guns
The Associated Press
Published Wednesday, September 25, 2019 2:40PM EDT
BATON ROUGE, La. -- Police in Louisiana say they've arrested eight people who were waving stolen guns and assault rifles around in public while filming a music video.
News outlets report police seized 15 guns from the suspects, three of which turned out to be stolen. A caller reported seeing the group toting the weapons around in the middle of a Baton Rouge street Monday evening. Police say the group had been filming a rap video.
Two suspects were booked into juvenile detention, four were booked into a prison and two others were issued summonses to appear in court.
Top Video
Don't Miss
More Stories from World
- Cannabis in Canberra: Australian capital legalizes recreational marijuana
- Fast-moving glacier threatens valley in Mont Blanc massif
- Why transcript of Trump's Ukraine call is not word for word
- Walrus sinks Russian Navy boat in the Arctic Ocean
- Louisiana police: Men filming music video waved stolen guns