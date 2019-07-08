A Louisiana man was arrested and charged after allegedly opening a tub of ice cream and licking it in a grocery store.

It’s the second reported incident involving licked Blue Bell ice cream after a video of a since identified Texas teenager was viewed more than 13 million times on Twitter last week.

This time, 36-year-old Lenise Lloyd Martin III posted the video himself on Facebook on Friday and was promptly arrested and charged the next day with property tampering and posting criminal activity.

But the man was able to prove that he actually had purchased the tub himself after licking it, according to local reports. A longer video apparently showed the man taking the ice cream off the shelf a second time to buy it. Officers told KTBS that a receipt showing Martin’s purchase checked out. “We do know that he paid for a container that was identical to the one that he did lick and we could not find it on the shelf,” said Cmdr. Lonny Cavalier of the Assumption Parish Sheriff's Office.

Officials still decided to move forward with charges despite confirming his purchase and verifying the tub matched the one in the video.