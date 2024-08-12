World

    • Los Angeles hit with 4.6 magnitude earthquake: U.S. Geological Service

    The Los Angeles skyline is seen from a Baldwin Hills overlook Friday, Feb. 9, 2024. (Damian Dovarganes/AP Photo) The Los Angeles skyline is seen from a Baldwin Hills overlook Friday, Feb. 9, 2024. (Damian Dovarganes/AP Photo)
    LOS ANGELES -

    An earthquake with a magnitude of 4.6 has struck the Los Angeles area, the U.S. Geological Service said Monday.

    People reported feeling it strongly across the Los Angeles area. A medical building shook and residents said glasses and dishes rattled in many places.

    More to come...

