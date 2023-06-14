Los Angeles City Hall rocked by another corruption scandal, rattles trust in government
These are dark days in Los Angeles, but perhaps nowhere is that more true than at scandal-ridden City Hall.
The weather phenomenon known as June Gloom has for weeks sealed the city known for crystalline sunshine under a murky blanket of clouds. That could be an apt metaphor for a metropolis struggling with a panoply of crises, most recently a shocking string of corruption cases in city government.
On Tuesday, prosecutors charged Councilmember Curren Price Jr., who has served on the 15-member council for a decade, with embezzlement and perjury. He's the third city council member to be charged with a felony in recent years. Two former members -- Jose Huizar and Mark Ridley Thomas -- pleaded guilty to felonies this year.
It follows a racism scandal last year that led to the resignation of then-council president Nury Martinez after a leaked tape exposed three Latino councilmembers plotting to expand their power at the expense of Black voters, revelations that shook the public's trust in the council.
All have left the council hobbled -- in numbers and reputation -- to address persistent problems in the sprawling city of nearly 4 million, like an unyielding homeless crisis, post-pandemic office vacancies and poorly maintained roads.
"It's a dark moment, for sure," said historian William Deverell.
"Our governance structure in downtown Los Angeles seems beset with these crimes," he said of the City Hall corruption scandals.
Deverell, the founding director of the Huntington-USC Institute on California and the West, noted that L.A. history has many examples of violence and unrest -- whether in the 1850s as a new American city or during its explosive growth in the 20th century, with the expansion of Hollywood and the oil industry.
In recent years, there was talk of a downtown "renaissance" and predictions that the city was headed toward a reshaped future with more public transit and high-rise living options. That may come in time, but for now L.A. is left with the challenge of a council in turmoil at a time of multiple, interconnected challenges with homelessness, housing, fiscal policy and other issues.
"How can we solve these things systematically?" Deverell asked.
Price's charges are the latest in a string of scandals that have shaken public trust in City Hall.
He has been charged with five counts of embezzlement of government funds, three counts of perjury and two counts of conflict of interest -- alleging in part that between 2019 and 2021, Price's wife received payments totaling more than $150,000 from developers before Price voted to approve their projects.
Price, a Democrat, was first elected to the council in 2013. His district includes South Los Angeles and parts of downtown. His term is set to expire in 2026.
"There's no getting around the fact that this City Council has been rocked by a number of scandals over the course of recent years. That is undeniably true and it is palpably felt by me, by the members of the council and certainly by the members of the public," council President Paul Krekorian told reporters Wednesday.
"Every time there is a new scandal, I recognize that ... there are going to be people who lose confidence, not just in this institution, but in government as a whole," he said.
In March, former Democratic City Councilman Mark Ridley-Thomas -- a one-time legislator, county supervisor and a fixture in local politics for decades -- was found guilty in federal court of seven felonies, including conspiracy, bribery and fraud.
A few months earlier, Councilman Jose Huizar pleaded guilty to federal corruption charges -- and in 2020 former council member Mitch Englander pleaded guilty to charges after an FBI investigation.
Amid the racism scandal in October, both Martinez and a powerful labor leader, Ron Herrera, resigned.
On Wednesday, Krekorian filed a motion to suspend Price, saying he was shocked by the criminal complaint against his "friend and colleague," while stressing that the presumption of innocence is a bedrock principle of the U.S. Constitution.
In a letter to Krekorian, Price said he was stepping down from committee assignments and leadership responsibilities "while I navigate through the judicial system to defend my name."
Krekorian pledged to undertake an orderly process that will include input from Price's district on how to proceed. He said the suspension motion will initially be referred to the council's rules committee.
"This will not be a process that will be rushed through as has happened in the past, because it is important that the council have an opportunity to discuss and debate all of the issues surrounding this," Krekorian said.
The scandal will pressure Democratic Mayor Karen Bass, a Democrat, to intervene, according to political analyst Sherry Bebitch Jeffe, a retired University of Southern California professor.
"People see her as the leader of the city," Jeffe said of Bass. "Politically, this is not good that this is happening, even though (Bass) has nothing to do with it."
---
Associated Press writer John Antczak contributed to this report.
MORE WORLD NEWS
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Bell cutting 1,300 positions, shuttering six radio stations
BCE Inc. is cutting 1,300 positions, around three per cent of its workforce, and closing or selling nine radio stations as the company plans to 'significantly adapt' how it delivers the news.
Trudeau knew about Bernardo transfer before Mendicino, Poilievre calls for minister to resign
Facing calls to resign, Public Safety Minister Marco Mendicino announced Wednesday he'll be issuing a 'ministerial directive' requiring Canada's corrections agency to reform how it handles high profile prison transfers, after it was revealed that the minister's office and the PMO knew about plans to transfer notorious serial rapist and convicted killer Paul Bernardo, months before it happened.
B.C. man disrupts track meet, asks for confirmation of 9-year-old's gender
When Heidi Starr went to her daughter’s track and field meet in Kelowna last week, she thought she’d be cheering her child on—not shielding her from transphobia.
House committee recommends windfall tax for grocers if Competition Bureau finds evidence of profiteering
The Canadian government should introduce a windfall tax on large grocery chains if the Competition Bureau finds evidence that they’re generating excess profits on food items, the parliamentary agriculture committee says.
Russia says relations 'on the verge of being severed' as Ottawa seizes cargo plane
Moscow is warning that relations with Canada are 'on the verge of being severed' after the federal Liberal government moved to forfeit a massive Russian cargo plane.
This Jupiter-like planet may have eaten its neighbour at some point: Canadian study
In one of the most detailed examinations of an exoplanet yet, Quebec-based scientists have calculated the chemical composition for a massive gas giant more than 634 light years away from us and found that it likely swallowed another neighbouring planet.
Household debt level rises as interest rates bite into cash flow
Canadians have less cash to spend even as they are taking on more debt, Statistics Canada reported Wednesday, at a time when interest rates are the highest they've been in decades.
Microplastics can stick in human airways, new study finds
A new study from an international group of researchers has found that microplastics can stick in our respiratory system, posing potentially serious health risks.
Pilot crashes small plane off coast of Wales, survives
Volunteers with a charity lifeboat service and beachgoers assisted the pilot of a light aircraft after the plane crashed into the sea off the coast of Porthcawl, Wales, on Tuesday.
Canada
-
Russia says relations 'on the verge of being severed' as Ottawa seizes cargo plane
Moscow is warning that relations with Canada are 'on the verge of being severed' after the federal Liberal government moved to forfeit a massive Russian cargo plane.
-
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith selling her rail car restaurant
A listing on a real estate website says the "unique, one-of-a-kind restaurant" is up for grabs in the downtown area of High River, about 65 kilometres south of Calgary.
-
'A truly beautiful soul': Missing Australian hiker found dead on B.C. trail
The search for a 25-year-old woman from Australia who was reported missing on Sunday has come to a tragic end.
-
CBSA makes largest-ever meth seizure in Metro Vancouver
Border agents in Metro Vancouver have seized more than 6,300 kilograms of methamphetamine hidden in jugs labelled as canola oil over the last six months. One of the seizures was the Canada Border Services Agency's largest-ever.
-
Rain welcome, but it won't be enough to extinguish B.C. wildfire risk
A key highway that connects Yukon and northern British Columbia to the rest of the province is now threatened by the huge Donnie Creek wildfire as the blaze chews through woodlands south of Fort Nelson.
-
Trudeau knew about Bernardo transfer before Mendicino, Poilievre calls for minister to resign
Facing calls to resign, Public Safety Minister Marco Mendicino announced Wednesday he'll be issuing a 'ministerial directive' requiring Canada's corrections agency to reform how it handles high profile prison transfers, after it was revealed that the minister's office and the PMO knew about plans to transfer notorious serial rapist and convicted killer Paul Bernardo, months before it happened.
World
-
'Lockbit' digital gang named top ransomware threat by Canada, 6 other nations
Canada and six other countries on Wednesday identified the digital extortion gang operating under the "Lockbit" banner as the world's top ransomware threat.
-
'Moment of reckoning' could soon be at hand for Trump: analyst
Added to the charges brought against former U.S. president Donald Trump involving classified documents is a possible second indictment based on his alleged role in the 2021 U.S. Capitol riot. The ongoing investigation into the attack has the potential to end a nearly eight-year journey that ushered in MAGA conservatism and remade the Republican party in Trump's own image, writes political analyst Eric Ham.
-
Los Angeles City Hall rocked by another corruption scandal, rattles trust in government
These are dark days in Los Angeles, but perhaps nowhere is that more true than at scandal-ridden City Hall.
-
In affirmative action challenge and student loan cases, some see backlash to racial progress in U.S. education
Both affirmative action and the student loan cancellation plan -- policies that disproportionately help Black students -- could soon be dismantled by the U.S. Supreme Court. To many people of color, the efforts to roll them back reflect a larger backlash to racial progress in higher education.
-
2 Americans found dead at hotel in Mexico's Baja California Sur
Police in a seaside community on Mexico's Baja California peninsula said Wednesday that two Americans have been found dead in their hotel room.
-
Australia seeking to stop Russia from building new embassy near Parliament for security reasons
Australia's House of Representatives passed legislation Thursday to prevent Russia from building a new embassy near Parliament House on security grounds.
Politics
-
Trudeau knew about Bernardo transfer before Mendicino, Poilievre calls for minister to resign
Facing calls to resign, Public Safety Minister Marco Mendicino announced Wednesday he'll be issuing a 'ministerial directive' requiring Canada's corrections agency to reform how it handles high profile prison transfers, after it was revealed that the minister's office and the PMO knew about plans to transfer notorious serial rapist and convicted killer Paul Bernardo, months before it happened.
-
Singh and Poilievre to begin talks on terms for public inquiry on foreign meddling
NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh and Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre were set to meet Wednesday to discuss terms for a possible public inquiry on foreign interference, as the prime minister praised opposition parties for behaving in a less-toxic manner.
-
Deportations for international students caught in fraud scheme put on hold
Deportation orders for international students caught up in a fraud scheme have been put on hold while a task force investigates each case, the immigration minister announced Wednesday.
Health
-
Microplastics can stick in human airways, new study finds
A new study from an international group of researchers has found that microplastics can stick in our respiratory system, posing potentially serious health risks.
-
Canada takes steps to ban toxicity testing on animals. What this means
Canada is edging closer to banning testing on animals, an animal rights activist says, suggesting lawmakers are 'playing catch up' to other nations leading on the issue.
-
Indigenous-led harm reduction project receives $1.2 million from Health Canada
An Indigenous-led harm reduction research project has been given about $1.2 million by Health Canada to investigate treatment options for people living with opioid use disorder.
Sci-Tech
-
How Europe is leading the world in the push to regulate AI
Lawmakers in Europe signed off Wednesday on the world's first set of comprehensive rules for artificial intelligence, clearing a key hurdle as authorities across the globe race to rein in AI.
-
Astronaut Chris Hadfield working with King Charles on 'Astra Carta'
Chris Hadfield says he's been working with King Charles on a space sustainability plan dubbed the Astra Carta.
-
The Reddit blackout shows no signs of stopping
A widespread Reddit blackout affecting some of the site's largest communities has continued into its third day with no signs of stopping, as a number of groups on the site vowed to remain closed off indefinitely to protest changes to the platform's data policies.
Entertainment
-
Canadian writers picket in support of U.S. counterparts, say there's uncertainty here
More than one hundred Canadian film and TV workers gathered under cloudy skies and sporadic showers to picket in support of striking Hollywood writers.
-
John Romita Sr., renowned Marvel Comics artist, dead at 93
Comic artist John Romita Sr., best known for his work on "The Amazing Spider-Man" and co-creating characters such as Wolverine, has died at the age of 93.
-
More complaints possible after 'Dances With Wolves' actor charged in Alberta: Police
Police in Alberta say they anticipate more people will come forward after a former actor and self-described medicine man was charged with sexual exploitation and sexual assault in that province.
Business
-
House committee recommends windfall tax for grocers if Competition Bureau finds evidence of profiteering
The Canadian government should introduce a windfall tax on large grocery chains if the Competition Bureau finds evidence that they’re generating excess profits on food items, the parliamentary agriculture committee says.
-
The pros and cons of sharing your salary with coworkers
Is there ever a good time to discuss your salary? Personal finance contributor Christopher Liew outlines some basic salary disclosure etiquette and goes over the pros and cons of discussing your salary with coworkers.
-
Ex-Starbucks manager awarded $25.6 million in suit over firing after 2018 arrests of 2 Black men
Jurors in federal court have awarded US$25.6 million to a former Starbucks regional manager who alleged that she and other white employees were unfairly punished after the high-profile arrests of two Black men at a Philadelphia location in 2018.
Lifestyle
-
One of the few remaining Tamagotchi clubs in the world is in Toronto
A '90s phenomenon is having a comeback in Toronto as nostalgic millennials dust off their Tamagotchis.
-
Bear joins Florida beachgoers for a summer splash
Three words a crowd of Florida beachgoers didn't expect to hear during their Sunday in the sun: 'It's a bear!'
-
Look ma, no hands: Calgary man breaks Guinness World Record
Robert Murray's name is now in the Guinness World Record books for riding his bicycle the longest recorded distance without using his hands.
Sports
-
Arizona woman alleges sexual assault by Trevor Bauer; he denies allegation and countersues
An Arizona woman has accused former major league pitcher Trevor Bauer of sexual assault, alleging in a lawsuit updated this week that he held a knife at her throat and choked her until she passed out during a rape that left her pregnant in late 2020.
-
U.S. Open raises prize money to $20 million with $3.6M to winner
The U.S. Open has raised its prize money to $20 million, now tops among the major championships and on the same level as the PGA Tour's elevated events.
-
CanCon Rules: NHL champion Vegas Golden Knights roster loaded with Canadians
The Stanley Cup will criss-cross the Great White North this off-season as the many Canadians on the Vegas Golden Knights roster spend their day with the trophy.
Autos
-
Volkswagen deal to cost the federal government more than previously announced: PBO
The parliamentary budget officer says Canada's exclusive contract with German auto giant Volkswagen to build an electric vehicle battery plant in southwestern Ontario will cost the federal government up to $16.3 billion over the next ten years.
-
Toyota shareholders reject proposal demanding better performance on climate change
Toyota executives fielded challenges and reaped praise from investors at an annual general meeting Wednesday where shareholders ultimately rejected demands the automaker do better on fighting climate change.
-
Stellantis recalling over 354,000 Jeeps worldwide; rear coil springs can detach while they're moving
Stellantis is recalling more than 354,000 Jeeps worldwide because the rear coil springs can fall off while they're being driven.