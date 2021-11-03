The U.S. state of Hawaii will accept all vaccinated international travellers under new federal requirements that are set to come into effect Nov. 8.

A statement Tuesday from Hawaii Gov. David Ige says non-U.S. citizens travelling directly to the state from an international destination must show both a vaccination record and negative COVID-19 test result – either a NAAT (nucleic acid amplification test) or antigen – within three days of boarding a flight.

Airlines will screen passengers prior to their departure. Foreign passengers who fail to meet both requirements will not be allowed to board their flight.

However, the state will not apply any other requirements for passengers flying directly into Hawaii from an international destination.

Similar rules will apply for U.S. citizens flying to Hawaii internationally.

"Thanks to the people of Hawaii for their patience and for taking precautions to keep our communities safe," Ige said in a statement.

"Our state continues to see one of the lowest incidences of COVID-19 and death rates related to the virus. As more and more people are vaccinated, we are moving to ease pandemic mitigation measures – including travel restrictions – in a way that ensures the health and safety of our communities."

Ige had previously asked residents and visitors to restrict travel to Hawaii to essential activities only.

Beginning Nov. 8, travellers on a direct flight to Hawaii will no longer be required to participate in the state's Safe Travels program, which includes the filling of a travel and health form, as well as a mandatory 10-day quarantine.

Travellers from Canada could previously bypass the mandatory quarantine if they showed proof of a negative COVID-19 test from a lab identified by Air Canada or WestJet prior to leaving. The airlines are included in the state's list of Trusted Testing and Travel Partners.

Tests no longer have to be done with Trusted Travel Partners under the new international federal rules, but are required for unvaccinated domestic travel.

Meanwhile, international travellers entering Hawaii from another state or territory will be treated as domestic travellers – meaning they are required to participate in the Safe Travels program.

Although a mandatory quarantine is required, domestic travellers may bypass it by uploading a vaccination document or a negative NAAT test result taken by a Trusted Travel Partner within 72 hours of departure.

Hawaii will accept vaccines approved or authorized by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, in keeping with the federal government's requirements, and vaccines listed for emergency use by the World Health Organization.