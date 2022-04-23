Long-serving Utah Senator Orrin Hatch dies at age 88
Orrin G. Hatch, who became the longest-serving Republican senator in history as he represented Utah for more than four decades, died Saturday at age 88.
His death was announced in a statement from his foundation, which did not specify a cause. He launched the Hatch Foundation as he retired in 2019 and was replaced by Republican Mitt Romney.
A conservative on most economic and social issues, he nonetheless teamed with Democrats several times during his long career on issues ranging from stem cell research to rights for people with disabilities to expanding children's health insurance. He also formed friendships across the aisle, particularly with the late Sen. Edward M. Kennedy.
"He exemplified a generation of lawmakers brought up on the principles of comity and compromise, and he embodied those principles better than anyone," said Hatch Foundation chairman A. Scott Anderson in a statement. "In a nation divided, Orrin Hatch helped show us a better way by forging meaningful friendships on both sides of the aisle. Today, more than ever, we would do well to follow his example."
Hatch also championed GOP issues like abortion limits and helped shape the U.S. Supreme Court, including defending Justice Clarence Thomas against sexual harassment allegations during confirmation hearings.
Toward the end of his career, Hatch became an ally of Republican U.S. President Donald Trump, using his role as chairman of the powerful Senate Finance Committee to get a major rewrite of the U.S. tax codes to the president's desk. In return, Trump helped Hatch deliver a key issue for Republicans in Utah by agreeing to drastically downsize two national monuments that had been declared by past presidents.
Through Trump encouraged Hatch to run again, the longtime senator, who would have faced a tough primary battle and had promised not to run again. Hatch instead stepped aside and encouraged Romney to run to replace him.
Hatch was also noted for his side career as a singer and recording artist of music with themes of his religious faith, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.
He is survived by his wife, Elaine, and their six children.
Hatch came to the Senate after a 1976 election win and went onto become the longest-serving senator in Utah history, winning a seventh term in 2012. He became the Senate president pro tempore in 2015 when Republicans took control of the Senate. The position made him third in the line of presidential succession behind then-Vice President Joe Biden and the Speaker of the House.
One issue Hatch returned to over the course of his career was limiting or outlawing abortion, a position that put him at the center of one of the nation's most controversial issues for decades. He was the author of a variety of "Hatch amendments" to the Constitution aimed at diminishing the availability of abortions.
In 1991, he became known as one of the most vocal defenders of Clarence Thomas against sexual harassment allegations from Anita Hill. Hatch read aloud at the confirmation hearings from "The Exorcist," and he suggested that Hill stole details from the book.
While unquestionably conservative, there were times Hatch differed from many of his conservative colleagues -- including then-President George W. Bush when Hatch pushed for federal funding of embryonic stem cell research.
In 1997, Hatch joined Kennedy in sponsoring a $24 billion program for states to provide health insurance to the children of low-income parents who don't qualify for Medicaid.
Hatch helped usher through legislation toughening child pornography laws and making illegally downloading music a prosecutable crime.
For Hatch, the issue of illegally downloaded music was a personal one. A Mormon, he frequently wrote religious songs and recorded music in his spare time as a way to relax from the stresses of life in Washington. Hatch earned about $39,000 in royalties from his songs in 2005.
One of his songs, "Unspoken," went platinum after appearing on "WOW Hits 2005," a compilation of Christian pop music.
In 2000, Hatch sought the Republican nomination for president, saying he had more experience in Washington than his opponents and that he could work with Democrats. Hatch readily acknowledged that winning would be a long shot. He withdrew from the race after only winning 1 percent of the vote in the Iowa caucuses and then endorsed George W. Bush.
He became a strong opponent of President Barack Obama's 2009 health care law after pulling out of early bipartisan talks on the legislation. At one point, he said of the legislation: "It is 2,074 pages long. It is enough to make you barf."
Hatch faced a tough re-election battle from a conservative candidate in 2012, two years after a tea party wave carried longtime Utah Republican Sen. Bob Bennett out of office. Both Bennett and Hatch voted in favor of a 2008 bank bailout that rankled those on the far right.
Hatch poured about $10 million into his 2012 race and worked to build support among tea party conservatives.
Hatch was used to playing tough -- he learned to box as a child in Pittsburgh to fend off the attacks of older, larger students. Unafraid to fight, he said he always made a point to quickly become friends with those he had arguments with.
When Hatch announced he would not seek re-election in 2018, he said "every good fighter knows when to hang up the gloves."
After moving to Utah in the early 1970s, Hatch -- a former bishop in The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints -- ran for his first public office in 1976 and narrowly upset Democratic Sen. Frank Moss.
In 1982, he held off challenger Ted Wilson, the Democratic mayor of Salt Lake City, to win a second term by a solid margin.
He was never seriously challenged again.
Orrin Grant Hatch was born in 1934 in Pittsburgh. He married Elaine Hanson in 1957 and graduated from Brigham Young University in 1959. He received a law degree from the University of Pittsburgh in 1962 and was a partner in the law firm of Thomson, Rhodes and Grigsby in that city until 1969.
Later, he was a partner in the Salt Lake City firm of Hatch & Plumb. He had six children: Brent, Marcia, Scott, Kimberly, Alysa and Jess.
MORE WORLD NEWS
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Another COVID-19 wave 'almost baked in' for the fall: top Ont. science adviser
The Ontario Science Advisory Table's Dr. Peter Juni said on Saturday that while Canadians need to be aware of an upcoming fall wave, there is hope for a 'honeymoon period' this summer as long as no new COVID-19 variants emerge.
'We just don't matter,' victim of Toronto van attack says of justice system
It's been four years since the worst attack in Toronto's history. Yet the criminal case stretches on.
'Looking for a little bit more': Indigenous delegates await pope's visit to Canada
Pope Francis' apology for the Catholic Church's role in the Canadian residential school system was an important first step, Indigenous delegates say—but it still needs to be followed by concrete action and a visit to Indigenous territory.
No tsunami expected after earthquake off Vancouver Island Saturday
No tsunami is expected after an earthquake struck off the northwest coast of Vancouver Island Saturday afternoon.
'I am deeply sorry': B.C. minor hockey broadcaster taken off air for racist comment apologizes
The broadcaster for a minor-league hockey team in B.C. has been pulled off the air after making a racist comment about a player.
Government urged to intervene in detention of Ontario airline crew in Dominican Republic after massive drug seizure
Pivot Airlines is discouraging Canadians from travelling to the Dominican Republic as three airline unions call on Ottawa to help bring home crew members detained for alerting authorities to cocaine found on their plane.
'Can't wait': Kenney urges end to party sniping, confident of win in leadership vote
Alberta Premier Jason Kenney says he 'can't wait' for the results of his leadership vote, which he is confident he'll win, and urges all sides in the intraparty feud in the meantime to stop their public sniping.
Prince Louis' fourth birthday marked with new beach photos
Prince William and his wife Kate on Friday published four photographs of their youngest child Prince Louis to mark his fourth birthday.
Exclusive | American Airlines disputes $100K fine for flying passengers without negative COVID tests into Canada
American Airlines is disputing a $100,000 fine assessed by Transport Canada for allowing passengers who didn’t produce negative COVID-19 tests to board a flight to Calgary last summer.
Canada
-
'We ask for prayers': Sask. First Nation provides update on search for missing boy
Nearly 70 hours after Frank Young was last seen, Red Earth Cree Nation officials have provided an update on the search for the missing boy.
-
No tsunami expected after earthquake off Vancouver Island Saturday
No tsunami is expected after an earthquake struck off the northwest coast of Vancouver Island Saturday afternoon.
-
7 youths charged with second-degree murder in Edmonton high school attack
Seven youths, including two 14-year-olds, have been charged with second-degree murder after a 16-year-old student died of a stab wound last week.
-
'Looking for a little bit more': Indigenous delegates await pope's visit to Canada
Pope Francis' apology for the Catholic Church's role in the Canadian residential school system was an important first step, Indigenous delegates say—but it still needs to be followed by concrete action and a visit to Indigenous territory.
-
Ex-Guantanamo detainee sues Canada over 14-year detention and torture
A former detainee of Guantanamo Bay is taking legal action against the Canadian government over its alleged role in his 14 years behind bars marked by torture and intimidation.
-
'I am deeply sorry': B.C. minor hockey broadcaster taken off air for racist comment apologizes
The broadcaster for a minor-league hockey team in B.C. has been pulled off the air after making a racist comment about a player.
World
-
Ukraine battered again; Zelenskyy says U.S. officials to visit
Russian forces in Ukraine tried to storm a steel plant housing soldiers and civilians in the southern city of Mariupol on Saturday in an attempt to crush the last corner of resistance in a place of deep symbolic and strategic value to Moscow, Ukrainian officials said.
-
For Ukrainian Orthodox in U.S., war news casts pall on Easter
While Easter is the holiest of holy days on the church calendar, many members of Ukrainian Orthodox churches across the United States are finding it difficult to summon joy at a time of war.
-
Russia's standing in G20 not threatened by Ukraine invasion
The last time Russia invaded Ukraine, in 2014, outraged world leaders booted Russia out of the Group of Eight industrialized nations, which quickly rebranded itself the Group of Seven.
-
4 people from missing tour boat in Japan found
The Japanese Coast Guard said Sunday that their and police helicopters found four of the 26 people on a tour boat missing in the frigid waters of northern Japan since the day before.
-
Long-serving Utah Senator Orrin Hatch dies at age 88
Orrin G. Hatch, who became the longest-serving Republican senator in history as he represented Utah for more than four decades, died Saturday at age 88.
-
Can red U.S. states regulate abortions performed outside their borders? A post-Roe landscape would test just that
If the U.S. Supreme Court reverses its long-standing abortion precedent later this year and lets states ban abortions within their borders, it will unleash a new legal and legislative fight over how far anti-abortion lawmakers can reach to target conduct that happens outside their state lines.
Politics
-
Conservative leadership hopeful Lewis pitches unifying party while promoting social conservatism
Leslyn Lewis says that, in making her second attempt to become leader of the Conservative Party, she's confident that she can unify the party while promoting socially-conservative positions. In an interview on CTV's Question Period, Lewis said she considers herself a Conservative candidate, who has social conservative policies, and the ability to win with anti-abortion, anti-vaccine mandate, and anti-carbon tax policies.
-
Advocates want a feminist spending review as feds insist no social-program cuts
The Liberal government is insisting that the goal of an upcoming federal spending review is not to slash social programs, while gender-equality advocates want to make sure it is done with women and marginalized people in mind.
-
Canada has sent heavy artillery and ammunition to Ukraine
Canada has sent a number of M777 howitzers and ammunition from the Canadian Armed Forces to the Security Forces of Ukraine, fulfilling the prime minister's promise to send heavy artillery to the embattled country.
Health
-
Higher-paid agency nurses could pose 'dangerous challenge' to health system: union
A nursing union boss wants Canada's auditor general to find out how many privately contracted nurses are working for health authorities across the country, doing the same work as staff counterparts while being paid far more.
-
More organic poppy seeds recalled over possible salmonella risk
The Canadian Food Inspection Agency has expanded its recall of various organic poppy seeds due to a possible salmonella contamination.
-
Ebola case confirmed in Congo's west Equateur province
A new Ebola case has been confirmed in Congo's northwest Equateur Province in the city of Mbandaka, Congo health authorities said Saturday, declaring an outbreak nearly four months after the last one ended in the central African nation.
Sci-Tech
-
All-private SpaceX astronaut mission to return home from the ISS after week-long delay
The first all-private mission to the International Space Station is slated to complete the final leg of its journey in the next few days, capping off what turned into a longer-than-expected journey after bad weather kept the passengers on the space station for several extra days.
-
World's biggest particle collider restarts after long break
The world's biggest particle accelerator restarted on Friday after a break of more than three years for upgrading and maintenance work.
-
A massive catapult-like device could soon sling satellites into space
NASA is testing a massive catapult-like device aimed at tossing small satellites into orbit.
Entertainment
-
'Jeopardy!' champion Mattea Roach makes Canadian history with 14th win
Nova Scotia's 'Jeopardy!’ champion Mattea Roach has made history after winning more games than any previous Canadian contestant.
-
Canadian tutor Mattea Roach on her 'Jeopardy!' streak and 15 minutes of fame
Canadian 'Jeopardy!' champion Mattea Roach has found herself at the centre of an ownership dispute. The 23-year-old Torontonian -- or is that Haligonian? -- is now tied for the eighth longest streak in the TV game show's history and her fellow Canadians are taking note.
-
From 'The Rum Diary' to court: A timeline of Johnny Depp and Amber Heard's relationship
Johnny Depp and Amber Heard are currently spending their days in a Fairfax, Virginia courthouse. Depp, who testified for three days this week, is suing his ex-wife for US$50 million over a 2018 Washington Post op-ed she wrote.
Business
-
Many flights cancelled at Amsterdam's airport due to strike
Dozens of flights were cancelled or delayed Saturday at Amsterdam's Schiphol Airport as a group of KLM baggage handlers went on strike on one of the busiest days of the year at the major aviation hub to protest working conditions and staff shortages.
-
Aggressive tone from central banks sends TSX to biggest two-day drop since 2020
Canada's main stock index suffered its worst two-day slump in nearly two years as a more aggressive tone about interest rate hikes from central banks wreaked havoc across North American markets.
-
Exclusive
Exclusive | American Airlines disputes $100K fine for flying passengers without negative COVID tests into Canada
American Airlines is disputing a $100,000 fine assessed by Transport Canada for allowing passengers who didn’t produce negative COVID-19 tests to board a flight to Calgary last summer.
Lifestyle
-
No winning ticket for Friday's $17 million Lotto Max jackpot
No winning ticket was sold for the $17 million jackpot in Friday's Lotto Max draw.
-
YouTube 'stealth camper' spends night in Langford, B.C. roundabout
For most people, going camping in B.C. means logging on to the BC Parks website in hopes of booking a premium site in a provincial park. Steve Wallis isn't most people.
-
sponsored
sponsored | Swapping skates leads to new Olympic journey for former hockey star
From a complete unknown in the speed skating world to a future shining star, Ryan Gibson, 23, is learning the ropes of the sport and aiming for an Olympic debut.
Sports
-
Hockey world grieves Guy Lafleur's passing, celebrates his legacy
Tributes poured in Friday from teammates, opponents and admirers after the Montreal Canadiens confirmed that Guy Lafleur had died at age 70, a week after the death of New York Islanders great Mike Bossy.
-
Raptors avoid elimination with Game 4 win over 76ers
The Toronto Raptors beat the 76ers 110-102 on Saturday to avoid elimination in their opening-round playoff series.
-
Raptors' Scottie Barnes captures NBA rookie of the year
Toronto's Scottie Barnes has been named the NBA rookie of the year.
Autos
-
France issues arrest warrant for disgraced auto tycoon Ghosn
French prosecutors have issued an international arrest warrant for disgraced auto tycoon Carlos Ghosn, who fled Japan in 2019 for Lebanon in a gripping escape.
-
Ontario man who sold used car warns others after being mailed $2,500 bill
An Ontario man who sold his used car earlier this year is warning other people about his situation after he received an unexpected letter in the mail months later saying he now owes $2,500.
-
Keselowski looks to defend Talladega win, save his season
The winningest active driver at Talladega Superspeedway just might be able to save his season on Sunday by defending last year's victory. But Brad Keselowski isn't banking on a seventh Talladega win.