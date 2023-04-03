Lone suspect in 1980 Paris synagogue bombing goes on trial

Hassan Diab, an Ottawa professor who was extradited to France after allegations of involvement in the 1980 bombing of a Paris synagogue, on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on July 26, 2019. (Justin Tang / THE CANADIAN PRESS) Hassan Diab, an Ottawa professor who was extradited to France after allegations of involvement in the 1980 bombing of a Paris synagogue, on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on July 26, 2019. (Justin Tang / THE CANADIAN PRESS)

MORE WORLD NEWS

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Canada

World

Politics

Health

Sci-Tech

Entertainment

Business

Lifestyle

Sports

Autos

STAY CONNECTED

Follow CTV News on Social