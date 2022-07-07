Lone Mississippi abortion clinic seeks legal path to reopen
Attorneys for Mississippi's only abortion clinic filed papers Thursday asking the state Supreme Court to block a new law that bans most abortions and to let the clinic reopen next week.
The clinic, Jackson Women's Health Organization, is at the centre of the recent U.S. Supreme Court ruling that overturned Roe v. Wade and took away women's constitutional protection for abortion nationwide.
A Mississippi law that took effect Thursday bans most abortions, and the clinic performed its last procedures Wednesday. Clinic attorneys are making the same arguments that a trial court judge rejected Tuesday as the clinic tried to block the law from taking effect. They said that in 1998, the Mississippi Supreme Court ruled that the state constitution has a right to privacy that includes abortion.
"Absent relief, Mississippians will continue to be denied their rights under the Mississippi Constitution to privacy and bodily autonomy, as they are compelled by the State to endure the risks of pregnancy and bear children against their will," clinic attorney Rob McDuff wrote.
It was not immediately clear when the Conservative state Supreme Court would consider the appeal.
Diane Derzis, owner of the Mississippi clinic, told The Associated Press that she will have staff available to reopen the facility if the state Supreme Court allows.
"I'm not hopeful, but there's always a possibility," Derzis said Thursday.
As for the legal filing and the effort to stay open, she said: "All of us needed to know we exhausted all possibilities."
The Mississippi clinic is best known as the Pink House because of its bright paint job. Some staff members were inside Thursday to do paperwork and followup appointments for a few patients. About 30 abortion opponents held a Christian worship service on a street next to the clinic.
"No more murdering innocent children here," said Dr. Coleman Boyd, a physician who has frequently protested outside the clinic. "Christ is exalted. Innocent bloodshed in this building is done."
Several of the abortion opponents yelled at Dr. Cheryl Hamlin as she arrived. Hamlin is an OB-GYN who has travelled from Boston the past five years to do abortions in Mississippi. She strode across the clinic parking lot and jabbed her finger at abortion protester John Busby, who called on her to repent.
"You're idiots," Hamlin said. "You don't care. You're going to hell. You. You are going to burn in hell. I'm so sick of you."
As Hamlin walked away, Busby called after her: "You're going to die in your sin, Cheryl, unless you repent for Jesus Christ."
Also Thursday, North Dakota's sole abortion clinic filed a state lawsuit seeking to block a trigger law banning abortion following the U.S. Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, the landmark 1973 ruling.
The Red River Women's Clinic argues the ban violates the rights to life, safety and happiness guaranteed by the state constitution that protect the right to abortion. It said the ban also infringes on the right to liberty because it "deprives patients of the ability to control decisions about their families and their health."
The North Dakota lawsuit is just the latest litigation to take aim at restrictions on abortions after the Supreme Court said the procedure was no longer protected by the U.S. Constitution.
The suit also questions Attorney General Drew Wrigley's statement that the ban would take effect July 28. The clinic argued that the Supreme Court released its opinion June 24 but has not yet issued its judgment, which it said is a necessary step to trigger the state ban. The clinic said the high court typically takes that step at least 25 days after the opinion.
In certifying the closure date, Wrigley said "there's not any ambiguity" in the Supreme Court decision. He said Thursday that his office is "carefully reviewing and evaluating" the complaint, but that he would not comment further until his response is filed.
Tammi Kromenaker, owner and operator of the Red River Women's Clinic in Fargo, has said the facility would move across the river to Moorhead, Minnesota, if necessary but she would explore every legal option to remain open in North Dakota.
"We have faced relentless attacks from North Dakota lawmakers who have long wanted us gone," Kromenaker said in announcing the lawsuit. "But we will fight this draconian ban like the other outrageous bans and restrictions that came before it."
"In the meantime, we will keep our doors open to provide abortion care to patients who need us," she said.
Also Thursday, national leaders advocating for abortion access were in South Carolina Thursday, when a committee considering a bill "to prohibit abortions" met for the first time to hear public testimony.
While a South Carolina law banning abortion around six weeks of pregnancy took effect on June 27, lawmakers are expected to return for a special session to further restrict the procedure.
Planned Parenthood Action Fund President Alexis McGill Johnson came to the statehouse one day after an appearance in North Carolina, where Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper signed an executive order protecting out-of-state abortion patients from extradition. She praised North Carolina as an abortion "refuge" and condemned South Carolina lawmakers' efforts.
"All of these laws are designed to create chaos and confusion for people seeking access to care," Planned Parenthood Action Fund President Alexis McGill Johnson told The Associated Press.
------
Dave Kolpack reported from Fargo, North Dakota, and James Pollard reported from Columbia, South Carolina.
Canada recession: It's coming, RBC predicts, but how long will the downturn last?
Canada is headed towards a moderate recession, but the economic contraction is expected to be short-lived compared to previous recessions, economists with Royal Bank of Canada predict.
James Caan, Oscar nominee for 'The Godfather,' dies at 82
James Caan, the curly-haired tough guy known to movie fans as the hotheaded Sonny Corleone of "The Godfather" and to television audiences as both the dying football player in the classic weeper "Brian's Song" and the casino boss in "Las Vegas," has died. He was 82.
Hospital 'nightmare' in B.C. for Quebec patient denied surgery: father
A Quebec man who fell and broke his jaw, cheekbone and a bone around his left eye while visiting British Columbia says his surgery was cancelled after he was told his home province “won't pay” for the procedure.
One scandal too many: British PM Boris Johnson resigns
Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced his resignation Thursday after droves of top government officials quit over the latest scandal to engulf him, marking an end to three tumultuous years in which he tried to brazen out one ethical lapse after another with a combination of charm, bluster and denial.
Hugh Grant behind 'The Benny Hill Show' theme song being playing outside U.K. Parliament
Amid U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s resignation following a handful of political scandals, there is now a universally recognized satirical tune blasting outside the Parliament building in Westminster, thanks to actor Hugh Grant.
Ukraine urges Canada not to hand over gas turbine to Russia
Ukraine opposes Canada's handing over a turbine to Russia's Gazprom that Moscow says is critical for supplying natural gas to Germany and Kyiv believes such a move would flout sanctions on Russia, a Ukrainian energy ministry source said on Thursday.
Canada elections commissioner reviewing information related to Conservative allegations against Brown
The Commissioner of Canada Elections' office says it has received and is reviewing information related to the allegations raised by the Conservative Party of Canada that now-disqualified leadership contender Patrick Brown's campaign violated federal election financing rules.
Not a 'uniform experience': Women share their triumphs and concerns with accessing abortion in Canada
While several women reached out to CTVNews.ca to share the ease with which they were able to access abortion services in Canada, experts say availability varies widely depending on a number of factors, such as geography, race and socioeconomic status.
Putin to Ukraine: Russia has barely started its action
With Russia's military action in Ukraine in its fifth month, Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday warned Kyiv that it should quickly accept Moscow's terms or brace for the worst, adding ominously that Russia has barely started its action.
Man who helped save driver from burning car on Ontario highway said rescue happened in 'the nick of time'
One of the five men who heroically jumped in to save a man from a burning vehicle on an Ontario highway said the rescue happened 'literally the nick of time' before the car exploded in flames.
Quebec police officer suspended for 5 days after turning woman, child away fleeing domestic violence
A Montreal-area police officer has been suspended for five days without pay after turning a woman away with her infant daughter in hand when she went to a police station to make a complaint about domestic abuse.
Woman taken to hospital after another apparent random attack at Toronto transit station
Police are investigating after a woman was knocked unconscious following an apparent random attack at a Toronto transit station.
-
Poor conditions at notorious Newfoundland jail prompt judge to cut inmate's time
A Newfoundland judge reduced an inmate's jailtime after ruling "harsh conditions" inside a notorious facility have exacerbated the offender's mental and physical health issues.
'It just made everything worse': Mother takes Sun Life to court over revoked benefits
An Ottawa woman is suing Sun Life, claiming she's entitled to long-term disability due to her depression and general anxiety disorder that don't allow her to work.
Here's who could replace Boris Johnson as U.K. prime minister
Boris Johnson was due to resign as Britain's prime minister on Thursday, bringing an end to a turbulent two and half years in office and triggering a search for a new leader.
-
Ukraine urges Canada not to hand over gas turbine to Russia
Ukraine opposes Canada's handing over a turbine to Russia's Gazprom that Moscow says is critical for supplying natural gas to Germany and Kyiv believes such a move would flout sanctions on Russia, a Ukrainian energy ministry source said on Thursday.
Ukrainian medic released in prisoner exchange accuses captors of torture
A well-known Ukrainian paramedic who was held prisoner by Russian and separatist forces for three months after being captured in the southeastern city of Mariupol has accused her guards of psychological and physical torture during her time in captivity.
Cyclist murder suspect moved around Costa Rica before arrest
The suspect in the killing of professional cyclist Anna Moriah Wilson in Texas tried to establish herself in Costa Rica before arrest, investigators say.
-
'New normal' for 8-year-old twin wounded in July 4 shooting
A family is envisioning a "new normal" for twins, who were hurt in hail of gunfire that left dozens of others wounded and seven dead
Canada elections commissioner reviewing information related to Conservative allegations against Brown
The Commissioner of Canada Elections' office says it has received and is reviewing information related to the allegations raised by the Conservative Party of Canada that now-disqualified leadership contender Patrick Brown's campaign violated federal election financing rules.
Ousting of U.K. PM Boris Johnson won't affect ties with Canada, trade talks
The Canadian government says it is business as usual with the U.K. despite the dramatic ousting of U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson by his party.
Assembly of First Nations chiefs vote for financial audit at its annual gathering
Delegates at the Assembly of First Nations agreed to a forensic review of its finances dating back at least a decade in a resolution that says a serious problem exists within the assembly that is causing 'reputational harm.'
Not a 'uniform experience': Women share their triumphs and concerns with accessing abortion in Canada
While several women reached out to CTVNews.ca to share the ease with which they were able to access abortion services in Canada, experts say availability varies widely depending on a number of factors, such as geography, race and socioeconomic status.
The next stage in the battle against COVID-19: bivalent vaccines
Several vaccine manufacturers are racing to develop formulas that take into account the more infectious Omicron variant now driving cases, while policymakers are laying the groundwork for another large-scale vaccine blitz.
How an increasingly popular supplement landed a man in the hospital
A British man's overdose on vitamin D is a cautionary tale for people who are considering adding supplements to their lives, according to a paper published Tuesday in the journal BMJ Case Reports.
Contact restored with NASA spacecraft headed to lunar orbit
NASA said Wednesday that contact has been restored with its US$32.7 million spacecraft headed to the moon to test out a lopsided lunar orbit.
Alleged Chinese police database hack leaks data of 1 billion
Hackers claim to have obtained a trove of data on 1 billion Chinese from a Shanghai police database in a leak that, if confirmed, could be one of the largest data breaches in history.
World's largest waterlily identified as new species
An enormous waterlily in London's Royal Botanic Gardens has been discovered to belong to an entirely new species, after 177 years in the gardens' herbarium.
James Caan, Oscar nominee for 'The Godfather,' dies at 82
James Caan, the curly-haired tough guy known to movie fans as the hotheaded Sonny Corleone of "The Godfather" and to television audiences as both the dying football player in the classic weeper "Brian's Song" and the casino boss in "Las Vegas," has died. He was 82.
Canadian rock icon Randy Bachman returns home with long-lost guitar
His famous guitar was stolen almost 46 years ago, but on Wednesday rock legend Randy Bachman finally brought the prized instrument home.
Hugh Grant behind 'The Benny Hill Show' theme song being playing outside U.K. Parliament
Amid U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s resignation following a handful of political scandals, there is now a universally recognized satirical tune blasting outside the Parliament building in Westminster, thanks to actor Hugh Grant.
Gasoline prices drop as recession fears rise, refiner margins narrow
Gasoline prices dropped about 12 cents a litre overnight in Ontario and are down across much of Canada after a big dip in the price of crude oil this week that analysts say could be linked to recession fears.
2.64M B.C. drivers still waiting for gas rebate announced in March
Millions of drivers are still waiting for their rebate cheques issued when gas prices reached record highs in British Columbia, and although prices continue to climb, they shouldn't expect anything more in the mail.
How to find cheaper flights this year as airfares soar
For those who remain undeterred by the daunting lines and flight delays at Canadian airports, questions remain about how to save money on air travel amid mounting fuel costs and inflation.
Unclaimed $15M lottery ticket sold last August in B.C. set to expire
Someone in British Columbia could be sitting on a lottery ticket worth a whopping $15 million – but there's only a few weeks left to claim the jackpot.
Spain's famous Bull Run festival back after 2-year hiatus
Thousands of revellers erupted in celebration Wednesday as the traditional 'chupinazo' firework was ignited to start the San Fermin bull-run festival in the Spanish city of Pamplona, ending a two-year hiatus due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Injured Nadal out of Wimbledon; Kyrgios advances to final
Rafael Nadal withdrew from Wimbledon because of a torn abdominal muscle on Thursday, a day before he was supposed to play Nick Kyrgios in the semifinals.
Senators acquire forward Alex DeBrincat from Chicago
The Ottawa Senators acquired star forward Alex DeBrincat from the Chicago Blackhawks in a major trade for the franchise on Thursday.
WNBA's Brittney Griner pleads guilty at her drug trial in Russia
American basketball star Brittney Griner pleaded guilty Thursday to drug possession charges on the second day of her trial in a Russian court in a case that could see her sentenced to up to 10 years in prison.
Auto sales down 11.5 per cent in June from a year earlier
DesRosiers Automotive Consultants says Canadian auto sales were down 11.5 per cent in June compared with a year earlier as supply challenges persist.
