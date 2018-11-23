

CTVNews.ca Staff





Police in the U.K. are adopting new tactics to combat alleged thieves who make their getaways using motorbikes and mopeds.

Officers have taken to using their own vehicles to knock the suspects off their bikes, even when travelling at high speed.

London's Metropolitan Police released some footage Friday showing police vehicles coming up quickly behind escaping bikes and mopeds before striking them. The bikes and the riders crash into the pavement. In some cases, the fleeing vehicles crash without police even touching them.

The new tactics come amid an upswing in the number of crimes carried out using mopeds. CCTV video from the U.K. shows many instances of alleged thieves pulling up to unsuspecting victims, snatching their cellphones, and peeling out.

Mopeds and motorbikes can move quickly through crowds, but police said it's a myth that officers won't continue a chase if the rider drives dangerously or without a helmet.

Officers instead take stock of the risks during any particular chase and make a call on whether, and how, to bring it to an end.

The new policy also doesn't set a maximum speed limit at which police vehicles might hit motorcycles.

