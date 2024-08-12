World

    • London police say a girl and her mother were stabbed in the busy theatre district and a man is arrested

    Police cordon off an area in Leicester Square, as a man was arrested with the accusation of stabbing an 11-year-old girl and 34-year-old woman, in London, Monday Aug. 12, 2024. (James Manning/PA via AP) Police cordon off an area in Leicester Square, as a man was arrested with the accusation of stabbing an 11-year-old girl and 34-year-old woman, in London, Monday Aug. 12, 2024. (James Manning/PA via AP)
    Share
    LONDON -

    A man stabbed an 11-year-old girl and her mother in London's bustling theater district on Monday before being arrested, police said, adding that there was no indication that the attack was terrorism-related.

    The attack occurred shortly before noon outside a tea shop in Leicester Square, a magnet for tourists with its shops and theatres.

    Workers from nearby shops leapt to the assistance of the victims. Officers arrived within four minutes and arrested the attacker, police said. Police said they weren't seeking anyone else in connection with the attack.

    "I would like to pay tribute to the members of the public, including staff from local businesses, who bravely intervened in this incident," Metropolitan Police Detective Chief Superintendent Christina Jessah said. "They put themselves at risk and showed the best of London in doing so."

    The victims were taken to a major trauma center. The girl required treatment but her life was not in jeopardy, police said. Her mother, 34, had less serious injuries.

    The suspect is 32, and police said that at this stage, they don't believe he knew the victims.

    "An urgent investigation is now ongoing and detectives are working to establish the details around exactly what happened," Jessah said.

    The stabbing occurred during a recent rise in knife crime in Britain, which is on edge after days of violence as crowds spouting anti-immigrant and Islamophobic slogans clashed with police. The disturbances have been fueled by right-wing activists who used social media to spread misinformation about a mass stabbing that killed three girls during a Taylor Swift-themed dance event.

    It was not clear if Monday's attack had any link to the unrest.

    Police had braced for further riots over the weekend, but no widespread unrest occurred. Ministers remain on high alert, Prime Minister Keir Starmer's office said, adding that its work was not done in dealing with the fallout from the recent violence.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Canada

    World

    Politics

    Health

    Sci-Tech

    Entertainment

    Business

    Lifestyle

    Sports

    Autos

    Local Spotlight

    Montreal hair salon caters to women with face or head coverings

    Imani Nadir says she looked high and low for a hairdresser when she moved to Montreal in 2022. Finally, after six months of making calls and sending emails, the 20-year-old came across Two Horses, a Montreal hair salon offering specialized services to women who wear face or head coverings.

    Vancouver

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Ottawa

    Montreal

    Edmonton

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Regina

    Kitchener

    Saskatoon

    Northern Ontario

    London

    Barrie

    Windsor

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Lethbridge

    Sault Ste. Marie

    N.L.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News