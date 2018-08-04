

CTVNews.ca Staff





Police in London, U.K., found themselves in a real-life version of a James Bond boat chase scene on the Thames river, when officers became involved in a high-speed pursuit of a group of jet ski drivers.

London’s Metropolitan Police wrote on Twitter Friday night they responded to reports earlier that evening that four jet skis were being “driven at speed” down the river that runs through London.

They began a pursuit and though they succeeded in making the drivers change course, the jet ski riders got away because officers were forced to break off the chase “for safety reasons,” the police force tweeted.

Witness video of the pursuit shows it was not unlike the Thames chase scene from the 1999 James Bond film “The World Is Not Enough,” starring Pierce Brosnan.

