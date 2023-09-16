London police arrest a man who allegedly climbed over a wall near Buckingham Palace stables
London police arrested a 25-year-old man early Saturday morning after he allegedly climbed over a wall and entered the royal stables at Buckingham Palace.
The man was detained at 1:25 a.m Saturday for trespassing on a protected site, London's Metropolitan Police Service said in a statement. He was taken to a London police station, where he remained by late morning.
Officers found the man outside the royal stables following a search of the area. He didn't enter enter the palace or its gardens at any time, police said.
Buckingham Palace, which is some 300 years old, is undergoing renovations, and King Charles III does not live there.
The monarch was in Scotland on Saturday.
opinion | Threat to Donald Trump grows from within his own Republican ranks
Lee pummels toward the Maritimes, with flooding, high waves and power outages
Post-tropical storm Lee is pummeling towards the Maritimes Saturday morning, bringing with it flooding, high waves and power outages affecting more than 170,000 homes.
EXCLUSIVE | Video shows violent on-ice brawl between 2 recreational hockey teams in Toronto
Video has surfaced showing a brawl between two men's recreational hockey teams that erupted on the ice in Toronto earlier this week, with players not only exchanging blows, but slashes with their sticks.
Will removing GST off new rental construction improve affordability? Here's what experts say
Analysists say Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s plan to removing GST from new rental construction is a step that could help increase Canada's housing supply, but it may not be the 'silver bullet' some are looking for on affordability.
opinion | Threat to Donald Trump grows from within his own Republican ranks
As Donald Trump claims the justice system is being weaponized against him, political analyst Eric Ham says it's not the government or liberals seeking to take down the accused insurrectionist. But it's conservatives and one-time republican supporters taking direct aim at the ex-president.
Photos: Here's how desolate land can become lush forest again post-fire
Parts of Canada have been severely burned by wildfires during an unprecedented season, but even in the most scorched areas, life still exists. Here's how.
North Korea's Kim Jong Un inspects Russian bombers and a warship on a visit to Russia's Far East
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un arrived Saturday at a Russian city near the far eastern port of Vladivostok where he's expected to see Russia's Pacific Fleet.
This Canadian robotics start-up is using AI to help artists make nearly-identical copies of original paintings
A Canadian art-tech start-up based in Montreal is using robotics and artificial intelligence for visual artists to reproduce their artwork at scale, using robotic paint brush attachments to precisely mimic the brush strokes of original pieces.
Erdogan says Turkiye may part ways with the EU. He implied the country could end its membership bid
President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said Saturday that Turkiye may part ways with the European Union, implying that the country is thinking about ending its bid to join the 27-nation bloc.
Canada
Lee pummels toward the Maritimes, with flooding, high waves and power outages
Post-tropical storm Lee is pummeling towards the Maritimes Saturday morning, bringing with it flooding, high waves and power outages affecting more than 170,000 homes.
Canada provides $5M in aid to Libya after thousands killed in floods
The federal government is providing $5 million in humanitarian aid to Libya, where more than 11,000 people have died after two dams collapsed and caused major flooding.
Developer denies Greenbelt proposal was sparked by tip as integrity commissioner explores Ford connection
A prominent developer and philanthropist told CTV News Toronto on Friday that his well-timed proposal to get land out of the province’s protected Greenbelt began years before the flawed process that has scandalized Queens Park.
Lee declared post-tropical as it approaches southwestern Nova Scotia
Lee has been declared a post-tropical storm system, though it remains a large, sprawling storm system with widespread impacts for the Maritimes.
EXCLUSIVE | Video shows violent on-ice brawl between 2 recreational hockey teams in Toronto
Video has surfaced showing a brawl between two men's recreational hockey teams that erupted on the ice in Toronto earlier this week, with players not only exchanging blows, but slashes with their sticks.
Sask. Child Advocate: Pronoun policy could run contrary to human rights laws, needs changes
The Saskatchewan Child Advocate says the provincial government's new policy regarding the use of different pronouns in schools could violate human rights.
World
Storm Lee bears down on New England and Canada with hurricane-force winds, rain, dangerous surf
Storm Lee toppled trees and cut power to tens of thousands Saturday as its outer bands began hitting coastal New England and eastern Canada, threatening hurricane-force winds, dangerous surf and torrential rains as its center spun closer.
Activists in Europe mark the anniversary of Mahsa Amini's death in police custody in Iran
Hundreds gathered in central London on Saturday to mark the anniversary of the death of Mahsa Amini, the 22-year-old Kurdish-Iranian woman who died in police custody in Iran last year, sparking worldwide protests against the country's conservative Islamic theocracy.
Erdogan says Turkiye may part ways with the EU. He implied the country could end its membership bid
President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said Saturday that Turkiye may part ways with the European Union, implying that the country is thinking about ending its bid to join the 27-nation bloc.
Beer flows and crowds descend on Munich for the official start of Oktoberfest
The beer is flowing and millions of people descending on the Bavarian capital to celebrate the official opening of Oktoberfest.
opinion | Threat to Donald Trump grows from within his own Republican ranks
As Donald Trump claims the justice system is being weaponized against him, political analyst Eric Ham says it's not the government or liberals seeking to take down the accused insurrectionist. But it's conservatives and one-time republican supporters taking direct aim at the ex-president.
Politics
Ng postpones 'Team Canada' trade mission to India amid strained relations
Canada is postponing a trade mission to India that federal Trade Minister Mary Ng had spent the past four months promoting as key to the Indo-Pacific strategy.
Volatile world, arbitrary detentions have Ottawa seeking more friends at UN next week
The Trudeau government is planning to use next week's United Nations General Assembly to try building momentum against states using people as pawns in diplomatic spats, with the help of former detainees such as Michael Kovrig.
Canada sanctions more Iran officials to mark one year since Mahsa Amini's death
Canada is sanctioning more Iranian officials to mark the anniversary of a young woman's death that sparked global protests one year ago.
Health
An FDA advisory group confirmed some popular decongestants are ineffective. Now what do we do?
Phenylephrine is the main ingredient used in many common over-the-counter congestion products. It is safe to use, but an independent advisory committee to the FDA agreed Tuesday that it is ineffective in pill form. Other forms like nasal sprays are still believed to be effective.
Stop using these unauthorized health products, Health Canada warns
Health Canada has issued a public advisory about multiple unauthorized health products, warning the public about potential health risks linked to these items.
What are the most common causes of food poisoning in Canada?
What are the most common types of bacteria, parasites and viruses that cause food poisonings in Canada?
Sci-Tech
This Canadian robotics start-up is using AI to help artists make nearly-identical copies of original paintings
A Canadian art-tech start-up based in Montreal is using robotics and artificial intelligence for visual artists to reproduce their artwork at scale, using robotic paint brush attachments to precisely mimic the brush strokes of original pieces.
NASA astronaut, 2 Russian cosmonauts launch to space station
A NASA astronaut on her inaugural spaceflight and two cosmonauts launched aboard a Russian Soyuz spacecraft toward the International Space Station Friday, marking the first time Russia has launched astronauts to the orbiting outpost in nearly a year.
Abandoned Apollo 17 lunar lander module is causing tremors on the moon
A spacecraft left behind by U.S. astronauts on the lunar surface could be causing small tremors known as moonquakes, according to a new study.
Entertainment
Hugh Jackman and Deborra-lee Jackman separate after 27 years of marriage
Hugh Jackman and Deborra-lee Jackman have decided to end their marriage after 27 years and two children.
Ashton Kutcher resigns as chair of anti-sex abuse organization after Danny Masterson letter
Ashton Kutcher has resigned as chairman of the board of an anti-child sex abuse organization that he co-founded, after he and wife Mila Kunis wrote letters seeking leniency for their former "That '70s Show" co-star and convicted rapist, Danny Masterson.
Drew Barrymore 'deeply apologizes' to unions ahead of show return
Actor Drew Barrymore issued a video apology to striking Hollywood writers on Friday but said she will go forward with plans to resume her talk show next week.
Business
Will removing GST off new rental construction improve affordability? Here's what experts say
Analysists say Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s plan to removing GST from new rental construction is a step that could help increase Canada's housing supply, but it may not be the 'silver bullet' some are looking for on affordability.
S&P/TSX composite little changed in mid-morning trading, U.S. markets down
Canada's main stock index was little changed in midday trading Friday, while U.S. markets traded lower, led by losses in tech.
Metroland ends print editions of community papers, flyers
Metroland Media Group plans to end the print editions of its community newspapers and will exit the flyer business as it seeks protection under the Bankruptcy and Insolvency Act as part of a restructuring plan.
Lifestyle
Beer flows and crowds descend on Munich for the official start of Oktoberfest
The beer is flowing and millions of people descending on the Bavarian capital to celebrate the official opening of Oktoberfest.
Citing sustainability, Starbucks wants to overhaul its iconic cup. Will customers go along?
For a generation and more, it has been a cornerstone of consumer society, first in the United States and then globally -- the throwaway cup with the emerald logo depicting a longhaired siren with locks like ocean waves.
Blinded by a Russian shell, this Ukrainian soldier couldn't see his wedding. But cried at new love
Blinded by a Russian mortar shell, Ukrainian veteran Ivan Soroka couldn't see his bride when she walked into his family home in a shoulderless white dress, a bouquet of white flowers in her right hand.
Sports
EXCLUSIVE | Video shows violent on-ice brawl between 2 recreational hockey teams in Toronto
Video has surfaced showing a brawl between two men's recreational hockey teams that erupted on the ice in Toronto earlier this week, with players not only exchanging blows, but slashes with their sticks.
The Maui Invitational is relocating to Honolulu in the wake of the wildfires that devastated Lahaina
The Maui Invitational will be held in Honolulu this year because of the wildfires that devastated Lahaina, where the tournament usually is played.
Majority of Spain’s World Cup-winning squad refuse to play upcoming matches amid fallout from unwanted kiss
The vast majority of Spain’s World Cup-winning squad says it will refuse to be called up for the country’s two upcoming Women’s Nations League matches as it continues to push for “real structural changes” in Spanish soccer, following the fallout from ex-soccer boss Luis Rubiales’ unwanted kiss on La Roja star Jennifer Hermoso.
Autos
Workers strike at all 3 Detroit automakers, a new tactic to squeeze companies for better pay
Nearly one in 10 of America's unionized autoworkers went on strike Friday to pressure Detroit's three automakers into raising wages in an era of big profits and as the industry begins a costly transition from gas guzzlers to electric vehicles.
Biden sending aides to Detroit to address autoworkers strike, says 'record profits' should be shared
President Joe Biden on Friday dispatched two of his top aides to Detroit to help resolve the strike by unionized autoworkers, expressing sympathy for the union by suggesting that the Big 3 automakers should share their "record profits."
Unifor auto talks press on as U.S. auto strike could affect Canadian suppliers
A strike by Unifor autoworkers could still be averted as the union says contract talks with Ford Motor Co. haven't stalled, but experts say the Canadian auto sector could soon take a hit anyway after U.S. autoworkers walked off the job.