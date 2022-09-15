London mourners brave 9-hour wait to say goodbye to Queen
Thousands of mourners waited for hours Thursday in a line that stretched for nearly 4 1/2 miles (7 kilometers) across London for the chance to spend a few minutes filing past Queen Elizabeth II's coffin while she lies in state. King Charles III spent the day in private to reflect on his first week on the throne.
The queue to pay respects to the late queen at Westminster Hall was at least a nine-hour wait, snaking across a bridge and along the south bank of the River Thames beyond Tower Bridge. But people said they didn't mind the wait, and authorities brought in portable toilets and other facilities to make the slog bearable.
"I'm glad there was a queue, because that gave us time to see what was ahead of us, prepared us and absorbed the whole atmosphere," health care professional Nimisha Maroo said. "I wouldn't have liked it if I'd had to just rush through."
A week after the queen died at Balmoral Castle in Scotland after 70 years on the throne, the focus of commemorations was in Westminster -- the heart of political power in London. Her coffin will lie in state at Westminster Hall until Monday, when it will be taken across the street to Westminster Abbey for the queen's funeral.
Buckingham Palace on Thursday released details about the service, the first state funeral held in Britain since the death of former Prime Minister Winston Churchill in 1965. Royalty and heads of state from around the world are expected to be among the 2,000 people attending, with a smaller burial service planned for later Monday at Windsor Castle.
Late Monday, the queen will be buried in a private family service at Windsor alongside her late husband, Prince Philip, who died last year.
The guest list for the state funeral is a roll-call of global power and pomp, from Japan's Emperor Naruhito and King Felipe VI of Spain to U.S. President Joe Biden, French President Emmanuel Macron and the prime ministers of Canada, Australia and New Zealand.
Canadian Prime Minister Trudeau -- who first met the queen when he was a child and his father Pierre Trudeau was Canada's leader -- said the queen was "one of my favorite people in the world."
"Her conversations with me were always candid, we talked about anything and everything, she gave her best advice on a range of issues, she was always curious, engaged and thoughtful," he said at a special session of the Canadian parliament in Ottawa.
After a day of high ceremony and high emotions on Wednesday as the queen's coffin was carried in somber procession from Buckingham Palace, the king was spending Thursday working and in "private reflection" at his Highgrove residence in western England. Charles has had calls with Biden and Macron and has been speaking to a host of world leaders.
Prince William, the heir to the throne, and his wife Catherine, the Princess of Wales, visited the royal family's Sandringham estate in eastern England on Thursday to admire some of the tributes left by well-wishers. The couple walked slowly along metal barriers as they received bouquets from the public and chatted to well-wishers. Other royals fanned out across the U.K. to thank people for their support, with the queen's youngest son, Prince Edward, and his wife Sophie visiting Manchester and the queen's daughter Princess Anne in Glasgow.
On Wednesday the queen left Buckingham Palace for the last time, borne on a horse-drawn carriage and saluted by cannons and the tolling of Big Ben, in a solemn procession through the flag-draped, crowd-lined streets of London to Westminster Hall.
Charles, his siblings and sons marched behind the coffin, which was topped by a wreath of white roses and the queen's diamond-studded crown on a purple velvet pillow. The military procession underscored Elizabeth's seven decades as head of state.
Her lying-in-state, meanwhile, allowed many Britons to say a personal goodbye to the only monarch most have ever known.
It's also a huge logistical operation, with a designated 10-mile (16 kilometer) queuing route lined with first aid points and more than 500 portable toilets. There are 1,000 stewards and marshals working at any given time, and 30 religious leaders from a range of faiths to talk to those in line.
Monica Thorpe said she walked for two hours to get to the back of the line and join the queue.
"People were just walking and walking and the policemen were like `Keep going, keep going.' It was like the yellow brick road," she said.
Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby, the spiritual leader of the Church of England, wore a high-visibility vest emblazoned with the words "Faith Team" as he spoke to mourners. Welby, who will deliver a sermon at Elizabeth's funeral on Monday, paid tribute to the queen as "someone you could trust totally, completely and absolutely, whose wisdom was remarkable."
People old and young, dressed in dark suits or jeans and sneakers, walked in a steady stream Thursday through the historic hall, where Guy Fawkes and Charles I were tried, where kings and queens hosted magnificent medieval banquets, and where previous monarchs have lain in state.
After passing the coffin, most mourners paused to look back before going out through the hall's great oak doors. Some were in tears; others bowed their heads or curtseyed. One sank onto a knee and blew a farewell kiss.
Keith Smart, an engineer and British Army veteran, wiped away tears as he left the hall. He had waited more than 10 hours for the chance to say goodbye.
"Everybody in the crowd was impeccably behaved. There was no malice, everybody was friends. It was fantastic," he said. "And then, to come into that room and see that, I just broke down inside. I didn't bow -- I knelt to the floor, on my knees, bowed my head to the queen."
MORE WORLD NEWS
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Who is involved in the security of Queen Elizabeth II's funeral?
London is seeing an unprecedented amount of security as thousands wait in line to pay their respect to Queen Elizabeth II and with many world leaders expected to attend the late monarch's funeral on Monday. CTVNews.ca spoke to experts about the security involved in planning for such a large and monumental event.
'This is not a TV drama': Sask. RCMP says finding answers in James Smith Cree Nation suspect's death will take time
The head of the Saskatchewan RCMP is asking for patience in the investigation into the death of Myles Sanderson.
Palace reveals details of Queen's state funeral on Monday
Two minutes of silence will be observed Monday across the United Kingdom at the end of Queen Elizabeth II's state funeral at Westminster Abbey, giving British public across the nation a chance to pay their respects to the late monarch.
WATCH LIVE | PM Trudeau, MPs pay tribute to Queen Elizabeth II in special session
Members of Parliament—many dressed in black—returned to Ottawa on Thursday to take part in what is set to be a two-day 'special session' commemorating Queen Elizabeth II and marking the accession to the throne of King Charles III. The House of Commons is holding this historic opportunity to allow MPs to pay tribute ahead of Monday's national commemorations.
'You're on your own': Working parents scrambling after schools closed to honour Queen
Workers are scrambling to find last-minute child care across much of Canada after governments announced the sudden closure of schools to mourn Queen Elizabeth II.
Queen superfan, who dedicated home to Royal Family, coming to terms with her death
A royal superfan and collector from the London suburb of Wembly says she is struggling to cope with the death of Queen Elizabeth II, as the memorabilia decorating her home from floor to ceiling now leaves her with a great sense of loss.
BREAKING | GTA shooting rampage suspect believed to have been 'looking for a police officer'
The gunman in Monday afternoon’s shooting rampage spent more than two hours at a Mississauga Tim Hortons before murdering Const. Andrew Hong and investigators now say that they believe he was “looking for a police officer.”
Ottawa police officer accused of donating to 'Freedom Convoy' faces misconduct charge
An Ottawa police officer is facing a misconduct under the Police Services Act for allegedly donating money to the 'Freedom Convoy' during the protest in downtown Ottawa.
Tofino resort co-owned by former NHL star cancels fishing derby after 'highly inappropriate behaviour' at event
A popular tourist resort in Tofino, B.C., co-owned by former NHL player Willie Mitchell, says it is operating under an interim manager after 'highly inappropriate behaviour' came to light during its annual fishing tournament.
Canada
-
'This is not a TV drama': Sask. RCMP says finding answers in James Smith Cree Nation suspect's death will take time
The head of the Saskatchewan RCMP is asking for patience in the investigation into the death of Myles Sanderson.
-
'We need answers': Concerns grow as killer remains at large two weeks after breaching parole
There are still more questions than answers nearly two weeks after Patrice Mailloux breached his day parole in Quebec. The 67-year-old convicted killer remains unlawfully at large and a Canada-wide warrant has been issued for his arrest.
-
'You're on your own': Working parents scrambling after schools closed to honour Queen
Workers are scrambling to find last-minute child care across much of Canada after governments announced the sudden closure of schools to mourn Queen Elizabeth II.
-
Ottawa police officer accused of donating to 'Freedom Convoy' faces misconduct charge
An Ottawa police officer is facing a misconduct under the Police Services Act for allegedly donating money to the 'Freedom Convoy' during the protest in downtown Ottawa.
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE | PM Trudeau, MPs pay tribute to Queen Elizabeth II in special session
Members of Parliament—many dressed in black—returned to Ottawa on Thursday to take part in what is set to be a two-day 'special session' commemorating Queen Elizabeth II and marking the accession to the throne of King Charles III. The House of Commons is holding this historic opportunity to allow MPs to pay tribute ahead of Monday's national commemorations.
-
Canadian royal 'diehard' camping in London ahead of Queen Elizabeth's funeral
Bernadette Christie has seen Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle walk into the church on their wedding days, watched Queen Elizabeth pass by in a golden carriage and met Prince William. Now, the 68-year-old from Grande Prairie, Alta., is camping in a tent for five nights in London to ensure she has the best spot outside Monday's funeral.
World
-
Woman arrested in S. Korea after bodies found in New Zealand
A woman was arrested in South Korea on Thursday on two murder charges from New Zealand, where the bodies of two long-dead children were found last month in abandoned suitcases, authorities said.
-
-
Florida flies migrants to 'sanctuary' of Martha's Vineyard
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis on Wednesday flew two planes of immigrants to Martha's Vineyard, escalating a tactic by Republican governors to draw attention to what they consider to be the Biden administration's failed border policies.
-
G7 nations to take tougher line on trade with China
The Group of Seven major economies have agreed to take a tougher, more co-ordinated stance toward China when it comes to trade, Germany's economy minister said Thursday.
-
Next steps for Iowa teen sentenced for killing rapist
Donations are pouring in to help a 17-year-old sex trafficking victim who was ordered by a court to pay $150,000 to the family of a man she stabbed to death after he raped her.
-
Success for party of 'Sweden first' energizes global right
The Sweden Democrats party was founded by neo-Nazis and skinheads in the 1980s. Today, the rebranded and reformed nationalist party stands on the edge of unprecedented influence. Following a weekend election held amid fears of rising crime, the anti-immigration party is the now second-most popular party.
Politics
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE | PM Trudeau, MPs pay tribute to Queen Elizabeth II in special session
Members of Parliament—many dressed in black—returned to Ottawa on Thursday to take part in what is set to be a two-day 'special session' commemorating Queen Elizabeth II and marking the accession to the throne of King Charles III. The House of Commons is holding this historic opportunity to allow MPs to pay tribute ahead of Monday's national commemorations.
-
Gov. Gen. Mary Simon reflects on Queen's legacy and work ahead as King's representative
Gov. Gen. Mary Simon says she's spent the days since Queen Elizabeth II's death reflecting on the regent's legacy, but now as the King's representative in Canada, she's also preparing for 'difficult' conversations ahead. In a one-on-one interview, Simon spoke about reconciliation and the role she thinks Canada's new monarch will play.
-
Text message campaign targets Quebec MP Alain Rayes, who left Conservative party
A member of Parliament who quit the Conservative caucus says Pierre Poilievre's office sent a text message to party members in his Quebec riding asking them to encourage him to resign.
Health
-
Overdose crisis: Families, communities 'continuing to suffer,' B.C.'s chief coroner says
Nearly 200 people died from toxic substances in July, the province's latest overdose data shows, marking a 31 per cent increase in deaths compared to the month before.
-
Manitoba strikes deal with drugstore chain to supply free menstrual products
The Manitoba government plans to make millions of menstrual products available for free at schools, women's shelters and resource centres across the province.
-
Average ER wait times in Ontario reach new yearly high in July
Average wait times for patients being admitted to an Ontario hospital from an emergency room have reached levels not seen in the last year.
Sci-Tech
-
Details of huge shift for second-most widely circulated cryptocurrency in the world
A huge shift is about to be underway for the second-most widely circulated cryptocurrency. Ethereum is set to change the way it validates its transactions that is expected to reduce energy consumption by 99.95 per cent.
-
iPhone 14 and 14 Pro to have SIM card tray in Canada, unlike U.S. models
Although Apple announced that the upcoming iPhone 14 and 14 Pro models in the U.S. will not have physical SIM card trays, the Canadian models will continue to support physical SIM cards.
-
Zoom hit by brief outage
Zoom was hit by a brief outage Thursday morning, potentially disrupting some of the many users who have come to rely on it for meetings during the pandemic.
Entertainment
-
Anne Heche memoir 'Call Me Anne' scheduled for January
In a memoir Anne Heche worked on over the past year, the actor shared candid thoughts on her relationship with Ellen DeGeneres in the late 1990s, when they were among Hollywood's first openly gay couples.
-
Kanye West says he's splitting with Gap after 2 years
Kanye West says he's breaking up with the Gap.
-
R. Kelly convicted on many counts, acquitted of trial fixing
A federal jury in Chicago convicted R. Kelly on Wednesday of producing child pornography and enticing girls for sex after a monthlong trial in his hometown, delivering another legal blow to the Grammy Award winning singer who was once one of the world's biggest R&B stars.
Business
-
The national average home price in Canada has dropped again
The Canadian Real Estate Association is cutting its forecast for home sales this year and lowering its expectations for price growth.
-
Canada's main stock market index down nearly 100 points, U.S. stock markets also lower
Canada's main stock index was down nearly 100 points in late-morning trading, weighed down by losses in the energy sector as the price of oil fell, while U.S. stock markets also retreated.
-
Air Canada to buy 30 electric planes from Heart Aerospace
Air Canada on Thursday said it would buy electric planes for the first time with the acquisition of 30 battery-powered regional aircraft from Heart Aerospace, as more airlines turn to new technologies to lower emissions and fuel costs.
Lifestyle
-
This is how much the average meal costs at Toronto's Michelin star restaurants
Just over a dozen restaurants in Toronto have now been awarded with Michelin stars, marking these institutions as the first in the country to join the prestigious ranking of global culinary destinations.
-
Best restaurants? Details unveiled of the first Toronto Michelin Guide
Toronto can now boast to being home to more than a dozen Michelin-star eateries, including a two-star sushi restaurant run by a celebrated chef previously recognized by the prestigious food guide.
-
Ancient evidence of a favourite breakfast food could help us better understand the present, researchers say
New research looking at ancient breakfast habits has found that humans living thousands of years ago enjoyed hot-cereal-like porridge.
Sports
-
Roger Federer says he is retiring from pro tennis at age 41
Roger Federer is retiring from professional tennis at age 41 after a series of knee operations, closing a career in which he won 20 Grand Slam titles, finished five seasons ranked No. 1 and helped create a golden era of men's tennis with rivals Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic.
-
Gisele Bundchen and Tom Brady are 'living separately,' source tells CNN
Superstar couple Gisele Bündchen and Tom Brady, who wed in 2009, are going through a difficult period. and Tom Brady, who wed in 2009, are going through a difficult period.
-
U.S. mom ordered to apologize, pay restitution after telling daughter to hit sports opponent
A California mother must pay more than US$9,000 in restitution and apologize to a teenage basketball player she told her daughter to hit during a youth basketball game in 2021, a judge ruled Wednesday.
Autos
-
Ford's new Mustang sticks with pure gasoline
Ford unveiled an all-new version of the two-door Mustang coupe at an event in Detroit Wednesday night. It will be offered only with pure gasoline power, at least for now.
-
GM plans US$491M Indiana plant upgrade to help support electric vehicles
General Motors said Thursday it will spend US$491 million to expand and upgrade an Indiana metal stamping plant for production of steel and aluminum stamped parts for "future vehicles," including electric vehicles.
-
The Ferrari Purosangue is the company's first four-door car, just don't call it an SUV
Ferrari has unveiled the first four-door production vehicle the legendary Italian automaker has ever produced. But, with the company's sporting and racing history, Ferrari insists it isn't anything so gauche as a 'Sport Utility Vehicle.'