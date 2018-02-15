London high-rise fire activists hold '3 Billboards' protest
The Community-led organisation, Justice4Grenfell, parades three billboards backdropped by St. Paul's Cathedral as they move around London, Thursday Feb. 14, 2018, calling for justice for the victims of the June 14, 2017, deadly apartment fire. (Jeff Moore/Justice4Grenfell via AP)
The Associated Press
Published Thursday, February 15, 2018 3:11PM EST
LONDON -- Activists for victims of a deadly London high-rise fire have taken inspiration from an Academy Award-nominated film to press for more action by police.
Three mobile billboards were driven through the British capital Thursday on behalf of the Justice 4 Grenfell campaign. The group was set up after fire ravaged the Grenfell Tower apartment block in June, killing 71 people.
The signs read: "71 dead. And still no arrests? How Come?"
In the film "Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri," a mother played by Frances McDormand uses large signs to berate police for failing to catch her daughter's killer.
Justice 4 Grenfell says it hopes the billboards will "keep this tragedy in the national conscience."
Police say they are considering possible manslaughter charges in the blaze, but no one has yet been charged.
3 Billboards Outside Grenfell, London— Justice 4 Grenfell (@officialJ4G) February 15, 2018
Listen to all our voices now; we demand #Justice4Grenfell
Please Retweet pic.twitter.com/nHWkrGDWNz
