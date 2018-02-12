

The Associated Press





LONDON -- All flights in and out of London City Airport were cancelled Monday after a 500-kilogram (1,100-pound) unexploded Second World War-era bomb was found nearby in the River Thames.

The Metropolitan Police service cleared an area within 214 metres (700 feet) of the bomb, including several residential streets, as officers worked with specialists from the Royal Navy to remove the device.

Local officials offered emergency accommodations to residents, as the Newham Council local authority said work to remove the bomb would continue into Tuesday.

Police said the bomb was discovered Sunday at the George V Dock during pre-planned work at City Airport.

Airport CEO Robert Sinclair said he recognizes that passengers will be inconvenienced but said the airport is co-operating fully with authorities "to resolve the situation as quickly as possible."

London City, the smallest of London's international airports, handled 4.5 million passengers last year. It's located in east London's docklands, an area that was heavily bombed during the Second World War.

Unexploded WW2 bomb causes travel havoc in London