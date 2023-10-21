Live updates on day 15 of the Israel-Hamas war: Aid starts moving into the Gaza Strip
Aid deliveries have begun moving into the besieged Gaza Strip, two weeks after the militant group Hamas rampaged through southern Israel and Israel responded with airstrikes.
Israel says Hamas has freed two American hostages who had been held in Gaza since the war began Oct. 7. Israeli airstrikes continued to hit southern Gaza, an area swollen by civilians who fled there from the north on Israeli instructions.
The war, which is in its 15th day on Saturday, is the deadliest of five Gaza wars for both sides. The Hamas-run Gaza Health Ministry said Saturday that at least 4,132 people were killed in Gaza and 84 in the occupied West Bank since Oct. 7. Some 14,000 have been wounded in Gaza and more than 1,400 in the West Bank.
More than 1,400 people in Israel have been killed, mostly in the initial attack on Oct. 7 when Hamas militants stormed into Israel. In addition, 203 people were believed captured by Hamas during the incursion and taken into Gaza, the Israeli military has said.
Here's what's happening in the latest Israel-Hamas war:
IDF OFFICIAL: PRIVATE HOMES CAN BE LEGITIMATE TARGETS IF HAMAS MILITANTS ARE IN THEM
JERUSALEM -- A senior Israel Defense Forces official says the military will try not to strike zones in Gaza where humanitarian aid is being distributed, unless rockets are fired from the area.
"It's a safe zone. We have a system which every time we decide that an area ΓÇª is a safe zone, we declare no attack in this area. We won't attack them," he told a group of foreign journalists.
He added that the definition of what constitutes a "legitimate target" has changed, because the use of civilian infrastructure by Hamas "turns a private home into a legitimate target. And anyone who supports that home is a legitimate target."
He acknowledged that the IDF has attacked houses where there are civilians living among militants.
-- Julia Frankel in Jerusalem.
AT LEAST 12 PEOPLE DIE IN A HOUSE IN GAZA HIT BY AN ISRAELI STRIKE
DEIR-AL-BALAH, Gaza Strip -- People searched for neighbors buried under the rubble of a house in central Gaza that was hit by an Israeli airstrike on Saturday. Witnesses said 12 people in one household died in the strike and five others were believed to be trapped.
People clambered on slabs of concrete and twisted metal looking for survivors. A woman in a bloodstained headscarf was helped out of the wreckage.
Men carried a body on a stretcher to an ambulance, and another man ran, carrying the limp body of a small child. Others helped lead away shocked-looking people covered in dust, including a boy with a bloody face.
The house was some 200 meters (yards) from the Al Aqsa Hospital in Deir al-Balah, central Gaza.
FIGHTING INTENSIFIES ALONG ISRAEL'S BORDER WITH LEBANON
BEIRUT -- Israeli forces and Hezbollah fighters exchanged fire Saturday in several areas along the Lebanon-Israel border as violence escalates over the Israel-Hamas war.
Tension has been picking up along the border over the past two weeks following the Oct. 7, attack by the Palestinian militant Hamas group on southern Israel that killed over 1,400 civilians and troops. Israel's strikes on Gaza since then have killed over 4,000 Palestinians.
An Associated Press journalist in south Lebanon heard loud explosions along the border close to the Mediterranean coast.
The state-run National News Agency reported that Israeli shelling hit several villages, adding that a car was directly hit in the village of Houla. There was no immediate word on casualties.
An Israeli army spokesman said a group of gunmen fired a shell into Israel adding that an Israeli drone then targeted them. He added that another group of gunmen fired toward the Israeli town of Margaliot and a drone attacked them shortly afterward.
"Direct hits were scored in both strikes," Israeli army spokesman Avichay Adraee posted on X, formerly known as Twitter.
BLINKEN WELCOMES AID BUT SAYS MORE IS NEEDED
WASHINGTON -- U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken has welcomed the first delivery of aid to the Gaza Strip since the start of the war, but stressed that much more is needed.
"With this convoy, the international community is beginning to address the humanitarian crisis in Gaza that has left residents of Gaza without access to sufficient food, water, medical care, and safe shelter," he said in a statement.
"We urge all parties to keep the Rafah crossing open to enable the continued movement of aid that is imperative to the welfare of the people of Gaza" he adding, stressing that Hamas must not steal the aid or prevent it getting to civilians who need it.
Blinken said the U.S, was still working with Israel and Egypt to arrange for dual U.S. citizens to be able to leave Gaza via the Rafah crossing. Many Palestinians with foreign passports are gathered at the crossing, but have not yet been allowed to cross.
UNICEF SAYS INITIAL AID CONVOY WILL SAVE LIVES BUT IS INADEQUATE
RAFAH, Gaza Strip -- A two-truck U.N. convoy that entered Gaza from Egypt is carrying over 44,000 bottles of drinking water from the U.N. children's agency - a day's supply for 22,000 people, according to UNICEF.
"This first, limited water will save lives, but the needs are immediate and immense," UNICEF Executive Director Catherine Russell said.
The agency said it has supplies for up to 250,000 people at the Rafah crossing that can be brought into Gaza in a matter of hours.
TURKISH MINISTER WARNS OF INJUSTICE TOWARD PALESTINIANS
CAIRO -- Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan said Saturday that international support for Israel has created a growing injustice against the Palestinian people.
"Israel exploits the solidarity of some countries as an open check for unleashing blind rage on Palestinians, a rage that even targets mosques and hospitals," he told a summit in Cairo.
"Unconditional military aid to Israel or coercing regional countries to unrealistic and unsustainable plans serves nothing but deepening occupation, because these policies omit, neglect and ignore a vital part of the equation: the Palestinians."
He added: "By dehumanizing Palestinian lives, Israel aims to normalize Palestinian suffering. We say: never. Never for Palestinians, never for anybody else."
IRAQI PRIME MINISTER WARNS OF EFFECT ON OIL IF CONFLICT SPREADS
CAIRO -- Iraq's prime minister warned Saturday that if the war between Israel and Hamas spreads to other countries in the region it will affect the flow of oil to international markets.
Mohammed Shia al-Sudani was apparently referring to Iran-backed militias that have started launching attacks against U.S. bases in Iraq and Syria and have warned they will step in if Hamas is threatened.
Al-Sudani told an international summit held in Egypt that Baghdad rejects the emptying of the Gaza Strip because "the Palestinians have no other place but their land."
He called for an immediate cease-fire and an exchange of prisoners to end the current conflict.
Al-Sudani said that the situation would not have reached this point had U.N. Security Council resolutions been respected, an apparent reference to Israel's settlement policies in the West Bank.
Al-Sudani warned that the current conflict "will impact global security, escalate regional conflict, jeopardize energy supplies, exacerbate economic crises, and invite further conflicts."
UN CHIEF: HAMAS ATTACK DOESN'T JUSTIFY ISRAEL'S `COLLECTIVE PUNISHMENT' OF PALESTINIANS
CAIRO -- The United Nations' chief says Hamas' "reprehensible assault" on Israel "can never justify the collective punishment of the Palestinian people."
Secretary-General Antonio Guterres called for protection of civilians and the sparing of civilian infrastructure, including hospitals, schools, and U.N. premises, from the bombardment.
Speaking at a summit Egypt is hosting on the Israel-Gaza war, Guterres pointed to the "the wider context" of war, saying that the two-state solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict is "the only realistic foundation for a true peace and stability."
"Israelis must see their legitimate needs for security materialized, and Palestinians must see their legitimate aspirations for an independent state realized," he said.
He said the U.N. is working around the clock with all parties to ensure a sustainable delivery of aid to Gaza, following the crossing of a first 20-truck convoy on Saturday.
"But the people of Gaza need a commitment for much, much more -- a continuous delivery of aid to Gaza at the scale that is needed," he said.
EGYPTIAN PRESIDENT SAYS FORCING PALESTINIANS INTO EGYPT ISN'T THE ANSWER
CAIRO -- Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sissi has reiterated his government's rejection of forcing Palestinians in Gaza to flee into his country's Sinai Peninsula.
He said that the Palestinian cause won't be settled through forcing the Palestinians to leave their homes, and "end the statehood dream."
"The whole Egyptian people won't accept the liquidation of the Palestinian cause ... and will never happen on the expanse of Egypt," el-Sissi said.
Speaking at a summit his government is hosting on the war Saturday, the Egyptian leader set out a roadmap to end the ongoing war which included ensuring the flow of aid to Gaza, negotiating a cease-fire, and embarking on peace talks between Israel and the Palestinians to establish a Palestinian state based on the borders before the 1967 Mideast war.
"We are facing an unprecedented crisis that requires full attention to avert expanding the conflict," he said.
UN FOOD AGENCY HEAD SAYS MORE AID AND FUNDING NEEDED NOW
CAIRO -- The United Nations' food chief has called for more aid to flow into Gaza, saying a catastrophic humanitarian situation is unfolding in the besieged territory.
"People are going to starve unless they get humanitarian assistance now," Cindy McCain, executive director of the World Food Program, told The Associated Press in Cairo.
She said that the 20-truck convoy that was allowed into the war-wrecked enclave early Saturday was not sufficient.
"We need many, many, many more trucks and a continual flow of aid," she said, adding that the World Food Program has 1,000 metric tons of assistance in Egypt's Sinai ready to be sent to Gaza.
She said humanitarian agencies urgently need US$75 million to address the growing needs of more than 2.3 million Palestinians, about half of whom have been displaced since the war began on Oct. 7. The figure could reach US$100 million by the end of this year as the crisis unfolds, she said.
She appealed for world leaders to put pressure on the warring sides to get aid into Gaza and avoid a "humanitarian catastrophe waiting to really spread around the region."
WFP said that it has another 930 metric tons of emergency food items at or near the Rafah border, "ready to be brought into Gaza whenever access is allowed again." The agency said the stocks are needed to replenish WFP's "rapidly diminishing supplies inside Gaza."
ISRAEL TELLS CITIZENS NOT TO TRAVEL TO EGYPT OR JORDAN
JERUSALEM -- The Israeli government has increased its travel alert for Egypt and Jordan, telling its citizens not to travel there and that those already there should leave immediately.
"Hostility and violence have been displayed against Jewish and Israeli symbols. The rhetoric of global jihad has become more extreme, which is calling to harm Israelis and Jews around the world," the country's National Security Council said in a statement.
It also increased its warning for Morocco, telling Israelis to avoid all nonessential travel to the North African country. That advice has already been issued for a slew of other Muslim countries in the region.
Israel has also issued a more general warning against travel to Muslim nations further afield.
THE FIRST AID TRUCKS CROSS INTO GAZA FROM EGYPT
RAFAH, Gaza Strip -- The border crossing between Egypt and Gaza opened Saturday to let desperately needed aid flow to Palestinians running short of food, medicine and water in the territory that is under an Israeli siege.
More than 200 trucks carrying roughly 3,000 tons of aid had been positioned near the crossing for days waiting to head into Gaza. An Associated Press reporter saw the trucks entering.
Israel blockaded the territory and launched waves of punishing airstrikes following the Oct. 7 rampage by Hamas militants on towns in southern Israel.
Many in Gaza, reduced to eating one meal a day and without enough water to drink, are waiting desperately for the aid. Hospital workers were also desperate for medical supplies and fuel for their generators as they treat huge numbers of people wounded in the bombings.
Hundreds of foreign passport holders also waited to cross from Gaza to Egypt to escape the conflict.
EGYPT HOSTS SUMMIT WITH REGIONAL LEADERS, WESTERN OFFICIALS
CAIRO -- Egypt is hosting dozens of regional leaders and senior Western officials for a summit on the war between Israel and Palestinian militant groups in Gaza.
The meeting on Saturday in Egypt's New Administrative Capital, just east of Cairo, will discuss ways to de-escalate the fighting and seek a cease-fire amid mounting concerns about a regional conflict, Egypt's state-run media reported. Among those attending the summit are the leaders of Qatar, the United Arab Emirates and the Palestinian Authority.
Also attending are the prime ministers of Italy, Spain, Greece and Canada and the president of the European Council, according to the state-run Al-Ahram daily newspaper. Foreign ministers from Germany, France, the U.K. and Japan are also attending, the paper reported.
PAKISTAN LEADER SPEAKS WITH PALESTINIAN PRESIDENT
ISLAMABAD -- Pakistan's caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar spoke with Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas by phone to discuss the "latest situation resulting from the ongoing brutalities of Israeli occupation forces against innocent Palestinians in Gaza and the West Bank," a Pakistani government statement said Saturday.
Kakar expressed Pakistan's strong condemnation of the Israeli strikes on Gaza, the statement added. Kakar described the Israeli strikes on Gaza "as deplorable and willful acts of Israeli aggression against innocent Palestinians." Both leaders emphasized the need for the international community "to urge Israel to immediately halt the bloodshed," it added.
The two sides agreed on the necessity of lifting the blockade on Gaza to facilitate the delivery of humanitarian aid and medical assistance to affected people. Pakistan dispatched its first batch of assistance to Palestinian people on a plane that landed in Egypt on Friday.
BIDEN THINKS HAMAS ATTACK LINKED TO EFFORTS ON ISRAEL-SAUDI RELATIONS
WASHINGTON -- President Joe Biden said he thinks Hamas' initial attack on Israel was tied in part to efforts to normalize relations between Israel and Saudi Arabia, an initiative that Biden was trying to bring to fruition.
"They knew that I was about to sit down with the Saudis," the U.S. president said Friday, speaking at a fundraiser.
IRAN-BACKED MILITIAS IN IRAQ WARN U.S. FORCES TO LEAVE OR FACE MORE ATTACKS
BAGHDAD -- A group of Iranian-backed militias in Iraq said U.S. forces "must leave immediately" or their bases in Iraq and elsewhere in the region will continue to come under attack.
Militant groups have launched rocket and drone attacks in recent days against U.S. bases in Iraq and Syria, most of which were claimed by the Islamic Resistance in Iraq. The group has said the attacks are retaliation for Washington's support of Israel and a warning not to intervene in the Israel-Hamas war.
"These are only warning messages to them, and serious work has not yet begun," the militias said in a statement.
The statement concluded by saying that if Israel launches a ground invasion into Gaza, "watch the border with Jordan carefully." It did not elaborate.
EGYPT OFFICIAL SAYS AID TRUCKS ENTERED RAFAH CROSSING BUT HAVEN'T PASSED INTO GAZA STRIP
CAIRO -- An Egypt official said two aid-packed trucks entered the Egyptian side of the border crossing early Saturday, but that they have not passed through into the Gaza Strip.
The official spoke on condition of anonymity as he was not briefed to speak with the media.
Israel announced Wednesday that aid would be allowed into Gaza from Egypt, via the Rafah crossing, but the border into the besieged territory has remained closed. Egypt says the crossing has been damaged by Israeli air strikes.
------
Associated Press reporter Ashraf Sweilam in el-Arish, Egypt, contributed.
FRENCH PRESIDENT HOPES RELEASE OF U.S. HOSTAGES LEADS TO FREEDOM FOR OTHERS
PARIS -- French President Emmanuel Macron said the release of two Americans who were held hostage in Gaza is "a very good result" and expressed hope it could help pave the way for others to be freed, including French-Israelis.
So far, France has one confirmed hostage, 21-year-old Mia Schem, who was shown dazed and injured in a video that Hamas' military wing released Monday.
Six other French citizens also are missing and Macron said Friday that they're presumed to be hostages "but without certainty."
French contacts with Israeli authorities and other contacts via Qatar "keep up our hope that we will be able to find solutions to get the maximum number of hostages out," he said. "We are confident: the channels we have are the good ones and are useful," he said.
Macron said he is still weighing the possibility of traveling to the Middle East but that it would be dependent on more talks with leaders in the region.
He also announced 10 million euros (US$10.6 million) in additional humanitarian aid for Palestinians and said urgent aid, including medicines, will be airfreighted to Egypt.
NOBEL LAUREATES' PETITION URGES HAMAS TO FREE CHILD HOSTAGES
UNITED NATIONS -- A petition signed by 86 Nobel peace laureates demands that Hamas release all children taken hostage, saying holding them in captivity "constitutes a war crime, a grievous offense against humanity itself."
The petition noted that the Geneva Convention on safeguarding civilians in war mentions children 19 times, stressing that the "current plight of the kidnapped children far exceeds any scenario envisioned by the accord."
"Children should never be regarded as pawns in the theater of war," it said. "It is our sacred duty to protect the innocent and shield the vulnerable."
FRANCE SAYS GAZA HOSPITAL BLAST LIKELY CAUSED BY MISFIRED PALESTINIAN ROCKET
PARIS -- French military intelligence assesses that the most probable hypothesis for the explosion at Gaza City's al-Ahli Hospital was that it was caused by a Palestinian rocket that was carrying an explosive charge of about 5 kilograms (11 pounds) that possibly misfired.
Several rockets in the arsenal of Palestinian militant group Hamas carry explosive charges of about that weight, include an Iranian-made rocket and another that is Palestinian-made, said a senior French military intelligence official.
The official spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss the intelligence assessment, cleared to do so by President Emmanuel Macron in what was described as an attempt to be transparent about the French findings.
The official said none of their intelligence points to an Israeli strike.
------
Associated Press writer John Leicester contributed from Paris.
MORE WORLD NEWS
-
DEVELOPING
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Egypt's border crossing opens to let a trickle of desperately needed aid into besieged Gaza
The border crossing between Egypt and Gaza opened on Saturday to let a trickle of desperately needed aid into the besieged Palestinian territory for the first time since Israel sealed it off in the wake of Hamas' bloody rampage two weeks ago.
More than 1.3M Canadians left emergency rooms without being seen in 2022-2023: new data
Over 1.3 million Canadians left emergency rooms, according to new data obtained by CTV News, showing a 34 per cent increase in patients abandoning the wait for care over a year ago.
Ukrainian officials say civilians were killed and wounded in Russian overnight attacks
At least two civilians were killed and others wounded across Ukraine as Russian forces continued to shell frontline areas and other parts of the country, local Ukrainian officials reported Saturday.
Canadians can watch a 'beautiful' meteor shower this weekend
Canadians will be able to see the Orionid meteor shower this weekend, according to NASA, as Earth travels through Halley's Comet's debris field.
W5 How a detective used DNA technology to identify a teenage girl's killer, 50 years later
On CTV W5, Noovo Info journalist Marie-Christine Bergeron reveals stunning answers to a decades-old cold case -- the murder of 16-year-old Sharron Prior in 1975 -- blown open by scientific evidence.
33 MPs call on Trudeau, Canada to support a ceasefire in the Israel-Hamas war
More than 30 members of Parliament are calling on Canada to support an immediate ceasefire in the conflict between Israel and Hamas that has left thousands dead in two weeks.
Avoid non-essential travel to these Caribbean islands due to natural disaster risk: Canadian officials
Friday morning the Canadian government issued a non-essential travel advisory to portions of the Caribbean due to risk of natural disaster.
Some Toronto residents fear for their safety after alleged car thieves break into home to steal key fob
A number of residents in a midtown Toronto neighbourhood are sounding the alarm about what they described as a brazen and terrifying trend that has seen their homes being broken into by suspects with one objective in mind: stealing key fobs so they can take their vehicles.
DEVELOPING Breaking news updates: Hamas frees 2 American hostages, even as Israel airstrikes continue in southern Gaza
Israel says Hamas has freed two American hostages who had been held in Gaza since militants rampaged through southern Israel Oct. 7. The hostage release Friday came even as Israeli airstrikes continued to hit southern Gaza, an area swelled by civilians who fled there from the north on Israeli instructions.
Canada
-
After 100 days as Toronto's mayor, Olivia Chow is still flying high. Here's what lies ahead
It’s been a busy few months for Mayor Olivia Chow. Now 100 days in (as of this week), she’s managed to get more done than many critics thought she could.
-
W5
W5 How a detective used DNA technology to identify a teenage girl's killer, 50 years later
On CTV W5, Noovo Info journalist Marie-Christine Bergeron reveals stunning answers to a decades-old cold case -- the murder of 16-year-old Sharron Prior in 1975 -- blown open by scientific evidence.
-
By law, Sask. youth under 16 now need parental consent before changing pronouns at school
Saskatchewan has passed a bill requiring parental consent if a youth under the age of 16 wants to be referred by a different pronoun or name at school.
-
More than 2 dozen faith leaders in Ottawa sign joint statement condemning hate
Faith leaders from Ottawa's Jewish, Muslim and Christian communities have issued a joint statement condemning hatred in all its forms as tensions from the Israel-Hamas war echo across the world.
-
Canada preparing for possible Lebanon evacuation, as Israel airlifts wind down
Two weeks into the Israel-Hamas war, the federal government is still trying to find ways to get Canadians out of Gaza, while evacuation flights out of Tel Aviv are starting to wind down. On Friday, Global Affairs Canada and other government officials provided an update on the status of various evacuation efforts. Here's what we know heading into the weekend.
-
One in four Canadians still struggling to make ends meet: StatCan
After a peak at nearly 35 per cent last year, second-quarter results from the Canadian Social Survey show that meeting household financial needs remains difficult for many, with wide gaps between regions and demographic groups.
World
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING Live updates on day 15 of the Israel-Hamas war: Aid starts moving into the Gaza Strip
Aid deliveries have begun moving into the besieged Gaza Strip, two weeks after the militant group Hamas rampaged through southern Israel and Israel responded with airstrikes.
-
Egypt's border crossing opens to let a trickle of desperately needed aid into besieged Gaza
The border crossing between Egypt and Gaza opened on Saturday to let a trickle of desperately needed aid into the besieged Palestinian territory for the first time since Israel sealed it off in the wake of Hamas' bloody rampage two weeks ago.
-
Keeping hope alive, families share stories about loved ones abducted in the attack on Israel
Keeping hope alive is getting harder for the families of the roughly 200 people who were taken hostage during the Oct. 7 attack on southern Israel by Hamas militants.
-
Almost 2 weeks after Hamas attacks, Gaza humanitarian aid runs low
Almost two weeks after Hamas’s deadly attacks on Israel, Gaza is running out of essential resources, with food, medical aid and clean water widely inaccessible to more than a million Palestinian civilians.
-
U.S. President Joe Biden faces tough battle to secure $105 billion for Ukraine, Israel, the border and more
The White House on Friday released a sweeping set of proposals to bolster Israel and Ukraine in the midst of two wars as well as invest more in domestic defence manufacturing, humanitarian assistance and managing the influx of migrants at the U.S.-Mexico border.
-
The father of American teenage hostage freed by Hamas says she is 'doing very good'
The father of freed American teen hostage Natalie Raanan said Friday she's doing well following two weeks in captivity after she and her mother were abducted in Israel by Hamas and held in Gaza.
Politics
-
33 MPs call on Trudeau, Canada to support a ceasefire in the Israel-Hamas war
More than 30 members of Parliament are calling on Canada to support an immediate ceasefire in the conflict between Israel and Hamas that has left thousands dead in two weeks.
-
Canada-U.S. refugee pact changes expected to 'exacerbate existing threats': memo
A newly released memo shows federal officials warned last spring that expanding a bilateral refugee pact to the entire Canada-U.S. border would likely fuel smuggling networks and encourage people to seek more dangerous, remote crossing routes.
-
Trudeau under pressure over response to Israel-Hamas war
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau acknowledged divergent views, and common fears, among his Liberal MPs over the Israel-Hamas war on Friday, when he also faced an unfriendly crowd during a visit to a mosque.
Health
-
More than 1.3M Canadians left emergency rooms without being seen in 2022-2023: new data
Over 1.3 million Canadians left emergency rooms, according to new data obtained by CTV News, showing a 34 per cent increase in patients abandoning the wait for care over a year ago.
-
'An embarrassment to the health-care system': Nurses reveal issues they see on the job
New data shows that errors are growing in Canadian hospitals, as one in 17 hospitalizations from March 2022 to March 2023 involved a patient experiencing harm, according to a new report..
-
1 in 3 Canadians don't know the difference between heart attack and cardiac arrest, poll finds
According to a new poll, one in three Canadians do not understand the difference between cardiac arrest and a heart attack, or the different signs of a heart attack in women compared to men.
Sci-Tech
-
Canadians can watch a 'beautiful' meteor shower this weekend
Canadians will be able to see the Orionid meteor shower this weekend, according to NASA, as Earth travels through Halley's Comet's debris field.
-
India conducts space flight test ahead of planned mission to take astronauts into space in 2025
India successfully carried out Saturday the first of a series of key test flights after overcoming a technical glitch ahead of its planned mission to take astronauts into space by 2025, the space agency said.
-
U.S. is receiving dozens of UFO reports a month, senior Pentagon official tells CNN
The U.S. government is receiving dozens of reports of unidentified anomalous phenomena, more commonly known as UFOs, each month, according to the director of the office established to investigate the incidents.
Entertainment
-
Denver wants case against Marlon Wayans stemming from luggage dispute dismissed
Denver prosecutors asked a judge on Friday to dismiss a case against Marlon Wayans stemming from a luggage dispute with an airline employee who the actor and comedian said targeted him because of his race.
-
Movie reviews: Martin Scorsese's 'Killers of the Flower Moon' is a classically made slow-burn crime story
This week, pop culture critic Richard Crouse reviews new movies 'Killers of the Flower Moon,' 'Anatomy of a Fall,' 'The Pigeon Tunnel' and 'Dicks: The Musical.'
-
Spain's royals honor Asturias prize winners, including Meryl Streep and Haruki Murakami
American actor Meryl Streep on Friday received Spain's prestigious Princess of Asturias Arts Award at a ceremony presided over by the Spanish royal family in the northern city of Oviedo.
Business
-
Indigenous ownership of Trans Mountain must be 'material', prospective bidder says
As the federal government begins its efforts to sell the Trans Mountain pipeline, the director of one of the groups seeking to buy a stake says nothing less than "material" ownership by Indigenous people is acceptable if Ottawa is serious about reconciliation.
-
DeSantis allies ask Florida judge to throw out Disney's counterclaims in lawsuit
Agreements that Disney made with the governing district for Walt Disney World before it was taken over by appointees of Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis weren't legally valid, and the company's counterclaims against the district should be dismissed, the governing body said in court papers filed this week.
-
Canada receives first set of new armoured vehicles made in London, Ont.
The first of Canada’s new armoured combat support vehicles for the Canadian Armed Forces has been delivered: a set of four ambulances, equipped for combat support.
Lifestyle
-
Toronto neighbourhood named one of the 'coolest' in the world
A downtown Toronto neighbourhood was listed as one of the “coolest” neighbourhoods in the world, according to a recently released survey.
-
Stranded on the Eiffel Tower, a couple decide to wed, with an AP reporter there to tell the story
Police arrested a man climbing Thursday on the Eiffel Tower, leading to visitors being temporarily stranded at the summit -- including a reporter for The Associated Press and a Washington, D.C., couple who decided during the wait to get married.
-
The three-year cruise has been postponed because it still doesn’t have a ship
With less than two weeks to go before the scheduled departure date, Life at Sea cruises is navigating choppy waters – as it still doesn't have a ship.
Sports
-
Tributes pour in for Sinclair in wake of plans to retire from international game
Tributes were quick to pour in Friday after news broke that Canada captain Christine Sinclair is retiring from international football at the end of the year.
-
Halifax soccer community reacts to Christine Sinclair’s retirement
Mention the name Christine Sinclair to any player on the Halifax Armbrae Academy soccer team and the players' eyes light up with wonder and pride.
-
76ers prepared to start regular season without disgruntled James Harden
The Philadelphia 76ers are preparing to start their regular season without disgruntled guard James Harden, who skipped Philadelphia's entire preseason slate in the wake of his trade demand.
Autos
-
U.S. autoworkers' union boss says strikes will continue in bid for better offers from companies
United Auto Workers president Shawn Fain said Friday that while Detroit's automakers have increased their wage and benefit offers, he believes the union can gain more if it holds out longer in contract talks.
-
Report: Young driver fatality rates have fallen sharply in the U.S., helped by education, technology
Crash and fatality rates among drivers under 21 have fallen dramatically in the U.S. during the past 20 years, a new report says, while noting young drivers are still the riskiest group behind the wheel.
-
Workers at Mack Trucks reject tentative contract deal and will go on strike early Monday
Union workers at Mack Trucks have voted down a tentative five-year contract agreement reached with the company and plan to strike at 7 a.m. Monday, the United Auto Workers union says.